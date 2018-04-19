PFCU breaks ground on Au Sable Forks branch

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Peru Federal Credit Union Manager Maggie Pope (middle) speaks to those in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new PFCU branch office to be constructed in Au Sable Forks.

AU SABLE FORKS | For Maggie Pope, it was a dream come true to bring a credit union to her hometown.

“This is my hometown and we are going to make this great,” said Pope at the groundbreaking ceremony for Peru Federal Credit Union’s (PFCU) second branch location on April 11, with construction starting the next day.

“We are expecting to be open by Oct. 1,” said Pope, a PFCU manager. “The staff and the Town of Black Brook have been amazing. I expect a very smooth project with the help of all the people who are contributing to making this work.”

Pope said the new branch office will lead to the addition of between 2-3 jobs between both Au Sable Forks and Peru, where the original branch is located.

“On behalf of the town, we would like to officially welcome Peru Federal Credit Union to our community,” said Black Brook Supervisor Jon Douglass. “You have done a lot of things for the town before you came here and I can’t wait to see what you will do once you are here.”