Photographer lauded for Adirondack art

Author Joseph Cutshall-King, left, and Chapman Historical Museum Executive Director Timothy Weidner stand by an exhibit related to Adirondack photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard (1843-1917) at the Chapman museum in Glens Falls. Cutshall-King is holding a copy of the new book the museum published, "Water and Light: S.R. Stoddard's Lake George." Photo by Christopher South

GLENS FALLS | When Seneca Ray Stoddard took photographs in the Adirondacks, the process was more thought-out than to simply point and shoot.

In fact, Stoddard worked at a time when the equipment was primitive and cumbersome.

Yet Stoddard, who died in 1917, used his sense of artistry and trial-and-error methodology to learn and develop his craft.

Stoddard’s artwork is the subject of a new book titled, “Water and Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George,” published by the Chapman Historical Museum in Glens Falls.

The book is mainly a pictorial publication, with essay material by Joseph Cutshall-King, former director of the Chapman museum.

Cutshall-King and Timothy Weidner, the museum’s current executive director, said there are a lot of obvious examples of Stoddard’s trials and errors in a collection of his work the museum owns, which he marked with a red X or the word “No.”

Weidner said Stoddard’s work shows he was very conscious of his subject, the photos very thought-out in terms of composition.

“Some of the same principles he used apply to photography in today’s market,” Weidner said.

Cutshall-King said many of Stoddard’s photographs exhibit a balance, such as his placement of the horizon in the center of the photo, and disbursed light, which is characteristic of the Luminist Movement (1850-1875).

Stoddard became very skilled at combining negatives; such as using the sky from one negative and combining it with the foreground of another. He also experimented with exposure times and flash photography.

“He was very skilled at taking all the ingredients of a good photo and bringing them all together,” Weidner said.

The Chapman Historical Museum was able to bring together 150 of Stoddard’s images of Lake George, which Stoddard called the “Queen of Lakes.” The museum actually acquired a large collection of Stoddard’s work, including photographs, photo plates, sketches, oil paintings and Stoddard’s own guidebook.

In 1977, when Cutshall-King was the Chapman’s director, the museum received a phone call from someone offering to sell a large Stoddard collection to the museum.

The caller was Maitland DeSormo, and he loved Stoddard’s work; so much so that he bought the collection from some of Stoddard’s living relatives in the 1960s. Weidner said Ernestine Stoddard and her mother “did the greatest favor to photographic art in America of anyone,” by hanging-on to Stoddard’s work.

“Stoddard is considered an equal of the greats,” Weidner said.

Cutshall-King said he knew the offer of the collection was huge, and he called then museum board of directors president Dr. Richard Merrill, and together they visited DeSormo’s house to see the collection. Upon seeing Stoddard’s work, Merrill had to contain his excitement, but later convinced the board to purchase the collection for $22,000, which was a tremendous amount.

Considered the photographer of record for the Adirondacks, Stoddard was both a commercial photographer and a fine artist. He photographed many natural elements in the Adirondacks, as well as photographing the people, including staff at hotels and workers in logging camps.

Weidner and Cutshall-King believe Stoddard was comfortable moving in very different circles of society. Stoddard worked as a commercial photographer for about 20 years, but also became a publisher, using some of his images in his work. In later years he became a lecturer, visiting other countries and, as was the custom in his day, giving lectures on his travels when he returned home.

Weidner said for Stoddard’s many talents, his real genius was photography, yet he is still relatively unknown, even in the area where he did most of his work.

“The average person wouldn’t know anything about him,” Weidner said.

Cutshall-King, Weidner and the Chapman Historical Museum are hoping that will change with the release of their new book. “Water and Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George,” is available at the Chapman Historical Museum, 348 Glen St., Glens Falls. The softcover version is $29.95 and hardcover is $49.95.