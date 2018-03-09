PHS jazz musicians hitting the road

× Expand Photo provided The Plattsburgh High School Jazz Ensemble will perform in the Boston area at the end of this month.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High School jazz ensemble has played throughout the region for fundraisers and events each year.

Now, they are preparing to embark on their first regional tour, heading to the Boston area March 22-25.

“I wanted to provide a comprehensive experience for our students that expands the area of our musical outreach and focuses on giving the students even more unique educational opportunities,” said Director Patrick Towey. “In addition to the performances and masterclasses, students will be participating in a studio tour and educational session at Bristol Recording Studios where the owners will provide insight on the inner workings of their studio and business.

Students will also tour Symphony Hall, home of the Boston Symphony, in addition to other historical tours in the area.”

PREPARATION

Towey said the members of the ensemble are going the extra mile to make sure they are ready for the end of March.

“Dedication is an important part of being a member of the jazz ensemble,” he said. “The students involved commit themselves to two morning rehearsals each week running from 7 until 8 a.m. The students in the small combo dedicate a third morning each week, rehearsing in the same time frame. The students understand how important regular attendance at rehearsals is for a successful cohesive ensemble.”

Towey said there are also a lot of bars that have to be memorized, and the group studies a large quantity and variety of literature each year, generally performing 30 to 40 pieces.

“Students are expected to put work into learning their parts outside of regular rehearsal time and they understand the importance of that. I have witnessed our saxophone section holding student-led sectional rehearsals throughout the school year.”

Through the practices and time committed to the music, Towey said he always gets the best from his students.

“It doesn’t matter who we perform for, it is important to give our best performance and provide the highest quality of music making that the students are capable of,” he said.

FUNDRAISING

Fundraising for the program goes on throughout the year. So far, the ensemble has raised about $16,500 of the roughly $18,000 they need to make the trip.