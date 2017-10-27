PHS wins historic swim meet

Photo by Jill Lobdell
Peru’s Olivia Barnett, along with Plattsburgh High’s Avery Kuhn and Meghan Davey, all scored wins at the Section VII swim meet Oct. 26, won by PHS in the meet’s final event.
CLINTONVILLE — No one had ever seen this before — two teams even in points heading into the final race of the Section VII girl’s varsity swimming championships.
Yet, there they were, defending champion Plattsburgh High and Peru, having matched each other point-for-point through the first 10 events with the 400 free relay standing as the final event to determine a champion.
While both teams established a best time for the season, it was Abdie Abdallah’s 58.38 second leg that pushed the Hornet’s over the top, reclaiming the Section VII title over the Indians.
“That is the closest I have ever seen in all my coaching,” PHS coach Jay Ruff said. “This meet has blown me away with the amazing times the girls have produced.”
One standout of the meet was Madeline Lemza of Peru, who scored wins in the 200 medley relay (with Giulia Mulligan, Emily McLane and Olivia Barnett), 200 IM, 100 free and 200 free relay (with Barnett, McLane and Ashlyn Bola).
“I would say my breaststroke is my strongest,” Lemza said of her third leg of the IM. “I am looking forward to the IM at states, it is my favorite. This is also the first time a Peru relay has made states so I am pretty excited about that.”
Lemza added her 100 free and anchor leg of the 200 free were the loudest, most competitive races she has been apart of all season.
“I would definitely say those were my best races,” she said. “Everyone was cheering and the excitement got me excited as well. It thin that was my best split in the 50 and I knew we needed to go fast to win the event.”
In the final three events, the spotlight shone on PHS’s Meghan Davey, who scored wins in the 100 backstroke and anchored the championship 400 free relay team.
“This is my second year winning the event and I am really proud,” Davey said. “This is nice to go out with a bang. We have worked really hard as a team and we are supported by a great coach.
“My coach said he added the points and knew it would be a tie,” Davey added about the relay. “It was really exciting and it was the final kick of us saying we really had to do this. It means the world. I had worked hard and it is a great feeling of accomplishment.”
THE WINNING RACE
Mia Biondolillo opened the 400 free relay with a leg of 1:02.87, at that point putting the team second behind AuSable Valley.
“It was weird they were announcing the standings until we heard there was a tie,” she said. “Our coach calculated everything out and we knew at some point it would be tied. It’s great to end the year like this.”
Andie Abdallah’s second leg gave the Hornets an edge, touching in 1:03.43.
“I worked as hard as I could,” said an exhausted Abdallah.
In the third leg, Silver, an eighth grader, swam the third leg in 1:03.43, pulling away from the competition.
“I wanted to go really fast so I could get the team a lead because I wanted to go to states,” Silver said. “It feels really good to know the hard worked paid off.”
Davey, a senior, said Silver will be a swimmer to watch in the future.
“Alison Silver is a girl that is going to re-write the record board,” she said.
Ruff said it was key to have Davey as their anchor at the end of the meet.
“It was big for Meghan,” Ruff said. “To have a complete tie going to the last event and to have her there is just — like I said, closest I’ve ever seen it.”
STATE QUALIFIERS
AuSable Valley’s Allison McCormick scored a win in the 500 free, breaking the six minute barrier in doing so.
“I did not think I was going to make it this year,” McCormick said. “I was hoping to get to six minutes but to go under six that is the greatest feeling right now.”
For Abdallah, a win in the 50 free was a near life-long goal.
“This has been my event since I was in second grade,” she said. “I was able to control my breathing and come up for air less. I want to work on my starts and turns as I head to states.”
Along with two relay wins, Barnett also won the 200 free.
“It was a little nerve wracking but I am happy with the outcome,” Barnett said. “I have swam this race every meet and done well. I have to focus on flip turns and keeping my endurance.”
McLane, who also competed in relays for Peru, earned a spot in the state meet with a win in the 100 breaststroke.
“It was an incredible swim and I can’t believe I made states,” McLane said. “My legs kind of tired the second 50 but I was able to push through. The second 50 is always the key.”
Avery Kuhn of PHS scored a win for the Hornets in the 100 fly.
“I was really nervous going into it but once I got swimming and into my rhythm I started to feel confident and felling really strong,” she said. “I think we have done really good as a team and we have all worked really well together.”
For Moriah, who finished in fourth, Lily Williams had several strong swims and placed in the top seven multiple times.
“I’m really happy because I have been beating all of my personal best times,” Williams said. “I am really hoping I can finish my best and help my team.”
The winning swimmers at the Section VII tournament will compete in the NYSPHSAA tournament held in Ithaca Nov. 17-18.