PHS wins historic swim meet

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Peru’s Olivia Barnett, along with Plattsburgh High’s Avery Kuhn and Meghan Davey, all scored wins at the Section VII swim meet Oct. 26, won by PHS in the meet’s final event.

CLINTONVILLE — No one had ever seen this before — two teams even in points heading into the final race of the Section VII girl’s varsity swimming championships.

Yet, there they were, defending champion Plattsburgh High and Peru, having matched each other point-for-point through the first 10 events with the 400 free relay standing as the final event to determine a champion.

While both teams established a best time for the season, it was Abdie Abdallah’s 58.38 second leg that pushed the Hornet’s over the top, reclaiming the Section VII title over the Indians.

“That is the closest I have ever seen in all my coaching,” PHS coach Jay Ruff said. “This meet has blown me away with the amazing times the girls have produced.”

One standout of the meet was Madeline Lemza of Peru, who scored wins in the 200 medley relay (with Giulia Mulligan, Emily McLane and Olivia Barnett), 200 IM, 100 free and 200 free relay (with Barnett, McLane and Ashlyn Bola).

“I would say my breaststroke is my strongest,” Lemza said of her third leg of the IM. “I am looking forward to the IM at states, it is my favorite. This is also the first time a Peru relay has made states so I am pretty excited about that.”

Lemza added her 100 free and anchor leg of the 200 free were the loudest, most competitive races she has been apart of all season.

“I would definitely say those were my best races,” she said. “Everyone was cheering and the excitement got me excited as well. It thin that was my best split in the 50 and I knew we needed to go fast to win the event.”

In the final three events, the spotlight shone on PHS’s Meghan Davey, who scored wins in the 100 backstroke and anchored the championship 400 free relay team.

“This is my second year winning the event and I am really proud,” Davey said. “This is nice to go out with a bang. We have worked really hard as a team and we are supported by a great coach.