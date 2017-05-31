Physician’s work at center lauded

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Work is done on the new Crown Point Health Center for an end of May opening.

CROWN POINT – As the open house for the new Crown Point Health Center approaches, officials at Elizabethtown Community Hospital are praising the work of the longtime physician at the facility.

Dr. Peter Sayers and his staff will continue at the new health center, which opened last week.

Hospital President John Remillard said Sayers’ medical practice has served countless patients and their family members over the years.

“His decision to work with the hospital to facilitate this transition underscores his respect for the organization,” Remillard said.

Sayers said the larger space and upgrades at the new health center will be beneficial to patients.

“It is vitally important to me that patients in this area continue to be well cared-for,” Sayers said. “Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s network of community-based health centers ensures that people throughout our region have access to that care. I am delighted to now work for this organization, while continuing to care for my patients.”

The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital will own and operate the medical installation.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan said the new health center building provides an incredible improvement over the previous location.

“There is so much more room for both patients and staff,” Nolan said. “Patients will be much more comfortable and staff will be able to do their jobs much more efficiently.”

He said patients won’t experience any disruption in care.

“We expected a very smooth transition from the older location to the new facility,” said Nolan. “Patients have been able to meet with their primary care provider throughout the construction process. All infrastructure such as computers, phone systems, furniture and supplies will be put into place at the new location before the transition. The physician, physician assistant and other staff members will be able to complete their portion of the move a couple days after that. We expect very minimal interruption of service.”

The 4,300-square-foot facility on Main Street in Crown Point includes an expanded waiting room, six exam rooms, office space for medical staff, private patient registration area, nursing work station, lab area, and a procedure room.

An open house is set for Tuesday, June 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new health center, with the public welcome.

Storage has also been increased at the health center over the old Creek Road building it had been using, along with communications infrastructure needed to support electronic medical records technology and fiber-optic data connectivity.

The hospital acquired Sayers medical practice last year, and he and his staff became employees of Elizabethtown Community Hospital at the previous location.

Construction on the new health center began in November 2016 and just finished.