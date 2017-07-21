Silent film accompanist to make Strand Theatre debut

× Expand Silent film accompanist Ben Model.

SCHROON LAKE — Silent film accompanist extraordinaire Ben Model will headline the second year of special summertime programming at the Strand Theatre in Schroon Lake.

Model will make his inaugural visit to the art deco moviehouse playing for a trio of Charlie Chaplin comedy shorts on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

The Adirondack Film Society is sponsoring Model, who is a resident accompanist at one of New York City’s museums — the Museum of Modern Art — and who plays frequently at silent film programs at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

He will be performing his own original music live on piano for three Chaplin classics from the legendary comedian’s Mutual period, all released in 1916 and 1917 — “The Floorwalker,” “The Pawnshop” and “The Adventurer.”

The program kicks off version 2.0 of the Film Society Easy Screening Series, celebrating the Strand Theatre’s acquisition in 2016 of digital film-projection equipment, for which the Film Society served as the nonprofit conduit for New York State Council on the Arts grant funds that paid for the upgrade.

In August, the Film Society and the Strand will partner over two weekends. On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, the series will present encore screenings of “The Night We Met,” an independent feature film that was shot in Schroon Lake.

On Saturday evening, Aug. 19, the Film Society and Strand will present a 65th-anniversary of the Gene Kelly-Debbie Reynolds-Donald O’Connor classic movie musical, “Singin’ in the Rain,” hosted in person by film historian and Turner Classic Movies contributor Jeremy Arnold.

On Sunday evening, Aug. 20, the series will conclude with a screening of the documentary feature “Encounters at the End of the World,” directed by the German filmmaker Werner Herzog and introduced by Albany-based research scientist Samuel Bowser, who is featured in the film.

All programs in the series will start at 8 p.m. and have an admission price of $10 a person.

To learn more about any of these programs, contact Film Society Operations Manager Fred Balzac at 523-3456, 588-7275 or by email at fredbalzac@aol.com.