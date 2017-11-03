Pickleball has started to catch on in Johnsburg

× Susan Murante of Johnsburg, left in photo, returns a serve to Ken Nitz of Chestertown during a recent game of Pickleball, at the Ski Bowl Park courts. Pickleball is played on a smaller version of a tennis court, and players use a plastic whiffleball and hard paddles. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | It seems safe to say that the interest in pickleball has not soured, and has in fact been growing in the North Country.

According to Johnsburg resident and pickleball player Susan Murante, she is seeing people come to Johnsburg from other towns to take advantage of more opportunities to participate in the sport.

Murante, who has lived in the area since 1989, said she was a tennis player who started playing pickleball in Florida in the winter, and now enjoys playing here as well.

“We finally got pickleball in North Creek,” she said.

The Town of Johnsburg has two pickleball courts near the basketball and tennis courts at the Ski Bowl Recreation Area.

Games are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m., and they expect to play at the Ski Bowl through November, weather depending.

From Dec. 4, the group will move into the Johnsburg Central School on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Indoors pickleball is a good option for a winter activity, said Murante.

“If you don’t ski there is nothing to do here in the winter,” she said.

Murante said she initially liked the game because she is a tennis player.

It is played on what is essentially a short tennis court with a different net. And despite pickleball being not as strenuous as tennis, Murante said it is really good exercise.

“I think it is fun. I really enjoy it,” she said.

There is also a social aspect to the game, which is usually played with four people.

Murante said the scoring is different from tennis and can get confusing, but there are usually people there who can help, or even instruct.

The only thing people need to play pickleball is the paddle, which can be purchased online, or at a sporting goods store.

A quick Google search revealed pickleball paddle prices ranging from $20 to $110. Murante said she paid $50 for hers, and would recommend people spend that much. If they would like to try out the game, Murante said she has a paddle people can borrow.

Murante said people of any age can play pickleball (she said she knows one woman who is 85 and plays) but most players are over 60.

Murante invites all interested players to visit the pickleball courts at the Ski Bowl Recreation Area off Rt. 28.

For more information, call Susan Murante at (518) 251-2225, or Judy Brown at (518) 251-3368.