Pistol license recertification process underway

ELIZABETHTOWN — The recertification process for the state’s 2 million pistol permit holders is now underway.

A new website launched by the state police last week allows gun owners who had pistol permits before 2013 to complete the process online or print out a form and send it in.

All pistol or revolver license holders have to re-certify every five years at the risk of having their license revoked.

The registration is free.

The new regulations are part of the SAFE Act, the gun control legislation approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers in 2013 about one month after a gunman used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

Prior to the legislation, there was no law for recertification once a pistol or revolver was obtained.

UNFAIRLY TARGETED

In an effort to reduce gun violence, the law broadened the definition of what counts as an assault weapon, banned high-capacity magazines and required ammunition dealers to conduct background checks, among other provisions.

Critics of the legislation, which is among the most strict in the nation, say the law unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners.

Manufacturers, say opponents, have already found loopholes to dodge what constitutes an assault weapon, while magazine regulations penalize sportsmen and hobbyists who enjoy target shooting.

The law remains deeply unpopular across upstate, where anti-SAFE Act signs continue to adorn front lawns and bumper stickers.

The rollout of the new recertification process has been muddled, said Don Hey, chairman of the Shooters Committee on Political Education (SCOPE), a pro-Second Amendment group.

People had long been aware of the process, Hey said, but state police hadn’t yet gotten the website up until recently, he said, which led to a lack of clarity.

Hey said SCOPE was also concerned the recertification process would contain a backdoor way to disqualify owners from retaining their firearms.

“That’s been the biggest concern — the apprehension of not knowing,” Hey said.

The legislation’s mental health statutes require medical practitioners to report patients who may engage in self-harm or harm to others.

Those measures, said Hey, have already sparked concern that the law constitutes overreach into health records of law-abiding citizens.

“Anyone can report someone as being mentally unstable,” Hey said, “someone with zero knowledge.”

That statute is being challenged in federal court by Donald Montgomery, a retired Suffolk County law enforcement officer and retired veteran who claims the state violated his civil rights when they revoked his pistol permit and confiscated his firearms after he sought treatment for insomnia in 2014.

“He’s the perfect example,” Hey said. “There’s no provision in the law for due process.”

Hey also expressed concerns over cost, citing the proposed ammunition database that was nixed by the state legislature in 2015 after costs were projected to be up to $100 million.

Essex County Fish and Game Club President Don Sage echoed those concerns.

“I’m opposed to it right off — any type of renewal is nothing but a tax,” Sage said. “To me, it’s just another stupid ploy by Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo.”

Albany, Schenectady and Fulton counties participated in pilot certification programs in 2015.

Fulton County Sheriff Thomas J. Lorey made headlines when he said county residents should tear up their recertification invitations.

But despite the upstate rancor, support for the legislation outweighs the criticism.

A 2015 poll by the Siena College Research Institute revealed 59 percent of statewide voters support the SAFE Act while 33 percent oppose it.

Upstate, 47 percent oppose the legislation, with 45 percent opposed.

‘WAVES’ OF FORMS

Permit holders will be notified by mail of the registration process.

“New York State is sending these out in waves to pistol permit holders,” said Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha. “Every week, there’s a new group out there getting them.”

Forms can also be downloaded online and submitted to town clerk offices, Provoncha said, and his office is working to facilitate that process.

The new regulations are already generating sizable interest in the county.

“We’re getting many phone calls from people who haven’t received a letter and want to recertify,” Provoncha said. “We will answer whatever questions we can.

“It’s really just affirming what you have on your permit and what weapons you have in your possession.”

The law, perhaps, has another side effect:

“Pistol permits are right through the roof,” Provoncha told lawmakers last November.

New York City, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties are exempt from the process due to their own local policies.

To download the form, visit troopers.ny.gov/firearms. Forms are also available at any state police station.