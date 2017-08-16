PLA receives county OK

Over one hundred union workers from all around the region convened on the Clinton County Government Center on Aug. 9 to voice their approval for the implementation of a project labor agreement on all state-funded airport projects.
PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Board of Legislators on Wednesday voted to place a project labor agreement (PLA) on all of the 12 state-funded revitalization projects at Plattsburgh International Airport.
The decision comes after a state-suggested, county-commissioned study concluded that imposing a PLA on the $40 million Upstate Airport Economic Development projects could net $3 million in savings.
The first two projects will go out to bid at the end of the month, according to Deputy Administrator Rodney Brown.
All projects must be completed by October 2018, per state guidelines.
A PLA would require every winning contractor to have a 2-to-1 union to non-union worker ratio.
Controversy arose over the proposed PLA last month when contractor Jeff Luck, of Luck Brothers, told legislators that the plan would discriminate against local companies like his that don’t employ union help.
Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) disputed Luck’s claim, saying that he would still be able to bid like every other company, but would need to hire a certain amount of union help.
Ultimately, lawmakers voted seven to three to approve placing a PLA on the airport projects.
Legislators Conroy, Harry McManus (Area 1), Sam Dyer (Area 3), Pete Keenan (Area 5), Patty Waldron (Area 6), Chris Rosenquest (Area 9) and Robert Hall (Area 10) voted to approve the plan, while Legislators Robert Timmons (Area 7) and Mark Dame (Area 8) voted to decline a PLA requirement.
After initially passing his vote to see how other lawmakers decided, Legislator Jonathan Beach (Area 2) also voted against a PLA.
UNION SUPPORT
Over 100 union members packed the legislative chambers to voice support for the agreement.
Jeff Schiff, a Saranac resident and member of the UA Local 773, said that local tradesmen like himself would benefit from a PLA.
“I spent five years traveling to Malta because there was no local work,” Schiff told legislators. “I missed my kids growing up because I couldn’t get work here.”
Because many projects in Clinton County don’t fall under a PLA, he said, contractors often hire out-of-state workers.
“We need this,” he said. “Clinton County needs this. These guys want to stay home. I hope you vote yes.”
Ausable resident Megan O’Brien, who described herself as a union member and educator in Clinton County, said that a PLA would provide union-trained apprentices a chance to work and gain vital skills.
“It should matter that taxpayer and economic development money is used in a way that trickles down,” she said.
“This is about fiduciary responsibility,” said David Curry, treasurer of the Northeast Central Labor Council and member of the New York State Nurses’ Association. “It’s going to be hard to approve $3 million in additional expenses now that you know what savings a PLA could bring.
“I’m hoping you will honor your fiduciary responsibility and approve this.”
‘PRO-OPEN MARKET’
Before voting no on a PLA requirement, Dame said that implementing a PLA would actually violate the county’s fiduciary responsibility.
“PLAs are anti-free market and treats 80 percent of the contractors in this county as third-class citizens,” he said.
His vote was not anti-union, but pro-open market, he said.
“This should be voted down. If we want what is best and fair, let’s put this aside.”
Ted Luck, president of Luck Bros., agreed.
“If this PLA is voted in, hundreds of workers would be excluded. This will effect everyone,” he said. “These people are your constituents.”
To the gathered audience of union workers, Luck said:
“I don’t believe all these people are from here. I would challenge these people to show a contract that they’re actually Clinton County residents.”
Director of Government Affairs for Associated Builders and Contractors Joshua Reap leveled concerns about the county-commissioned feasibility study that said a PLA would save them $3 million.
“Those savings are based on a 30 year old study,” he said.
“Let (all contractors) put their pencil to paper and let the bids fall where they may.”
MOVING FORWARD
Now that the Clinton County Board of Legislators have approved a PLA requirement, contracts for the state-funded airport projects will go out to bid over the next six months.
Upstate Airport Economic Development plans at the Plattsburgh International Airport, announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, include the creation of a new air cargo receiving and distribution center, customs facility and bus station.
The upgrades will allow manufacturers to transport their materials, a measure the governor said will lead to job creation and attract new companies to the region.