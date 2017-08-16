PLA receives county OK

× Expand Over one hundred union workers from all around the region convened on the Clinton County Government Center on Aug. 9 to voice their approval for the implementation of a project labor agreement on all state-funded airport projects.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Board of Legislators on Wednesday voted to place a project labor agreement (PLA) on all of the 12 state-funded revitalization projects at Plattsburgh International Airport.

The decision comes after a state-suggested, county-commissioned study concluded that imposing a PLA on the $40 million Upstate Airport Economic Development projects could net $3 million in savings.

The first two projects will go out to bid at the end of the month, according to Deputy Administrator Rodney Brown.

All projects must be completed by October 2018, per state guidelines.

A PLA would require every winning contractor to have a 2-to-1 union to non-union worker ratio.

Controversy arose over the proposed PLA last month when contractor Jeff Luck, of Luck Brothers, told legislators that the plan would discriminate against local companies like his that don’t employ union help.

Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) disputed Luck’s claim, saying that he would still be able to bid like every other company, but would need to hire a certain amount of union help.

Ultimately, lawmakers voted seven to three to approve placing a PLA on the airport projects.

Legislators Conroy, Harry McManus (Area 1), Sam Dyer (Area 3), Pete Keenan (Area 5), Patty Waldron (Area 6), Chris Rosenquest (Area 9) and Robert Hall (Area 10) voted to approve the plan, while Legislators Robert Timmons (Area 7) and Mark Dame (Area 8) voted to decline a PLA requirement.

After initially passing his vote to see how other lawmakers decided, Legislator Jonathan Beach (Area 2) also voted against a PLA.

UNION SUPPORT

Over 100 union members packed the legislative chambers to voice support for the agreement.

Jeff Schiff, a Saranac resident and member of the UA Local 773, said that local tradesmen like himself would benefit from a PLA.

“I spent five years traveling to Malta because there was no local work,” Schiff told legislators. “I missed my kids growing up because I couldn’t get work here.”

Because many projects in Clinton County don’t fall under a PLA, he said, contractors often hire out-of-state workers.

“We need this,” he said. “Clinton County needs this. These guys want to stay home. I hope you vote yes.”