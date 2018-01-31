Planned Gore facilities will be for ages ‘young to Bob’

× The Olympic Region Development Authority/Gore Mountain presented conceptual plans for recreation area improvements to be made at the Ski Bowl in North Creek. Gore Mountain general manager James Bayse outlined an estimated $4 million upgrade to the area, which included the area’s first zip coaster, new ski trails, replacing lifts, and constructing a high ropes course. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | When resident Bob Nessle came to the Johnsburg Town Board meeting last month, he probably didn’t expect to become a unit of measurement. But after asking about one of the trails, he became a reference point for further discussion.

At the meeting on Jan. 16, Gore Mountain General Manager James “Bone” Bayse gave the Johnsburg Town Board a presentation on a unit management plan (UMP) prepared by the Olympic Region Development Authority (ORDA) as it prepares to develop summer attractions at the Ski Bowl recreation area.

The Town of Johnsburg and ORDA reached an agreement in the fall on an ORDA proposal to use town land in the Ski Bowl to develop attractions in an attempt to develop summer business. The UMP also includes improvements to winter operations.

Nessle asked if the “46er” ski trail leading to the North Creek Ski Bowl area would be widened.

“So old guys like me can use it,” he said.

Bayse said the trail would not be widened, but joked that he would position ski patrol at the top and bottom of the trail to make sure Nessle made the run successfully.

Nessle, 84, was a member of the original ski patrol under Bob Kahn at Gore Mountain, and is still an avid skier.

He explained during a phone call on Jan. 17 that narrow trails are for “hot-doggers,” and he would like to see the steeper trails widened.

Later in the meeting, Councilwoman Laurie Arnheiter asked Bayse if the attractions Gore planned to construct at the Ski Bowl were age-based.

“Would they be for the young to... Bob?” Arnheiter said, indicating Nessle.

“They would definitely be for the young to Bob,” Bayse said.

The upgrades include improvements to existing winter attractions plus the addition of summer attractions. In his slide show presentation, Bayse indicated upgrades including new ski trails, a high ropes course, the replacement and extension of existing lifts, creating a summer and winter tubing hill and a permanent miniature golf course.

Bayse also said the plans include a “zip coaster.”

“A zip coaster is a pretty unique attraction,” he said.