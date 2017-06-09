Plans for new Lake George dog park move forward

LAKE GEORGE — While many communities across the northeast U.S. have dog parks as places for dogs to get some exercise and for their owners to socialize, these venues are fairly scarce in the North Country.

This is due to change within months, as Lake George Village’s plans for establishing a municipal dog park are moving forward to become reality.

Village trustees on May 15 made decisions toward that goal as they took action on their plans for the fenced-in park to be constructed off Transfer Road. Plans call for the dog park to be located south of the soccer field on a southeastern plot of the village’s recreation park.

At the monthly village meeting, Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington said that providing water for the park might be accomplished with a pickup truck outfitted with a water tank. He also suggested that trees be planted at the park site to provide shade for dog owners.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said the park would feature two fenced-in areas, one for bigger dogs, and the other for smaller ones.

“People are very excited about the plans,” said Lisa Giknis, owner of The Dog Cabin pet store in the village, on May 22.

For years, her customers and village residents have been asking about whether the village had a fenced-in area where their dogs could play off-leash. She added that the dog park might be completed as soon as July, and she plans to hold canine events there.

Giknis said the dog park would add to the fun activities available to residents and visitors, and it would attract more tourists to the village.

“Tourists like to visit places with dog parks,” she said.

Giknis met with Blais recently to discuss the site. Plans now call for the dog park to include a lean-to for dog owners to gather, and features for dogs to jump over or through — to boost their agility and provide exercise, she said.

Blais told board members May 15 that Heather LaSalvia, coordinator of Glens Falls Hospital’s anti-tobacco programs, has offered to donate dog waste bag dispensers for the park — if the venue is designated smoke-free. The village trustees endorsed the idea, as well as the latest plans for the park.