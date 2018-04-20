Plans for North Creek ski museum moving forward

× Expand Photo courtesy Flickr user ClashFlashPhotos / Nicki Varkevisser under Creative Commons licensing Bob and Kelly Nessle have been working on developing a New York State Museum of Skiing & Ski Hall of Fame in North Creek. After obtaining an agreement for a lease of one to three acres of the Ski Bowl Recreation Area, the museum board of trustees commissioned a feasibility study, which indicated the museum could attract 25,000 visitors and have sales of $1.2 million annually. Shown is a portion of the Ski Bowl Recreation Area in North Creek.

NORTH CREEK | Bob and Kelly Nessle said a project to create a New York State Museum of Skiing & Ski Hall of Fame in North Creek is still in the beginning stages, but future plans include creating an artist’s rendering and hiring an architect and professional management firm.

A feasibility study completed last December by Camoin Associates from Saratoga Springs suggested the ski museum and hall of fame would do reasonably well.

“The feasibility results were fairly optimistic,” Kelly Nessle said. “It said we would get 25,000 visitors per year even without the ORDA improvements.”

The Olympic Region Development Authority (ORDA) has proposed about $19 million in improvements for a portion of the Ski Bowl Recreation Area and has estimated it would bring about 40,000 visitors to the North Creek area in the summer.

The feasibility study projected about $1.2 million in sales at the museum, which would also account for 17 jobs.

Overall, a museum would result in over $3 million in activity.

Bob Nessle, 84, is a lifelong skier and an original member of the Gore Mountain Ski Patrol. His wife, Kelly, is a former high school Alpine skiing coach.

The Nessles said the idea for the museum began in the early 2000s with Dr. Dan O’Keefe, who wrote two books on skiing in North Creek.

Movement progressed slowly until about 2014, when they met with state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), then-Johnsburg Supervisor Ron Vanselow and other interested parties.

A board of trustees was formed, and in November 2014, the museum/hall of fame was chartered by the state Department of Education.

Over the next several years, the board held its first meeting and in November 2016 participated in the Adirondack Sports Winter Expo in Saratoga Springs.

Last May, the Town of Johnsburg agreed to lease one to three acres near Route 28 of the Ski Bowl Recreation Area to the museum. The resolution authorizing the lease says the precise location would be identified later.

Last July, the museum board commissioned Camoin to perform the feasibility study, which was finished last December.