Plans for North Creek ski museum moving forward

Photo courtesy Flickr user ClashFlashPhotos / Nicki Varkevisser under Creative Commons licensing
NORTH CREEK | Bob and Kelly Nessle said a project to create a New York State Museum of Skiing & Ski Hall of Fame in North Creek is still in the beginning stages, but future plans include creating an artist’s rendering and hiring an architect and professional management firm.
A feasibility study completed last December by Camoin Associates from Saratoga Springs suggested the ski museum and hall of fame would do reasonably well.
“The feasibility results were fairly optimistic,” Kelly Nessle said. “It said we would get 25,000 visitors per year even without the ORDA improvements.”
The Olympic Region Development Authority (ORDA) has proposed about $19 million in improvements for a portion of the Ski Bowl Recreation Area and has estimated it would bring about 40,000 visitors to the North Creek area in the summer.
The feasibility study projected about $1.2 million in sales at the museum, which would also account for 17 jobs.
Overall, a museum would result in over $3 million in activity.
Bob Nessle, 84, is a lifelong skier and an original member of the Gore Mountain Ski Patrol. His wife, Kelly, is a former high school Alpine skiing coach.
The Nessles said the idea for the museum began in the early 2000s with Dr. Dan O’Keefe, who wrote two books on skiing in North Creek.
Movement progressed slowly until about 2014, when they met with state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), then-Johnsburg Supervisor Ron Vanselow and other interested parties.
A board of trustees was formed, and in November 2014, the museum/hall of fame was chartered by the state Department of Education.
Over the next several years, the board held its first meeting and in November 2016 participated in the Adirondack Sports Winter Expo in Saratoga Springs.
Last May, the Town of Johnsburg agreed to lease one to three acres near Route 28 of the Ski Bowl Recreation Area to the museum. The resolution authorizing the lease says the precise location would be identified later.
Last July, the museum board commissioned Camoin to perform the feasibility study, which was finished last December.
The Nessles said the museum board would have to investigate whether the skiing industry is going to financially support the museum on a long-term basis, and to raise support in all phases of the skiing business.
They hope to begin meeting personally with managers at the 58 ski resorts around New York state to measure their degree of interest in the museum/hall of fame.
The board of trustees still need to hire an artist to produce a rendering of the building, which would be the next step in the process.
The museum’s board would also need to develop a business proposal, attract donors, hold a fundraiser, hire an architect and a professional management company to work cooperatively, and create a capital campaign to fund the construction of the project.
“We’re looking at several million dollars to build and sustain the system,” Bob Nessle said.
Once completed, the museum would raise money through admissions and memberships.
Laurie Arnheiter, a board of trustees member for the New York State Skiing Museum, a Johnsburg Town Board member and business owner, said the museum would be good for local businesses.
“We as a business community need more reasons for people to come to North Creek, especially now with what is going on with or train,” Arnheiter said.
Iowa Pacific CEO Ed Ellis, which owns the Saratoga-North Creek Railroad, was quoted in the April 7 edition of The Sun as saying his company’s tourist passenger service will cease before summer unless Warren County or the state government pays $5 million to buy the North Creek-Tahawus line that Ellis and his investors bought several years ago for about $1 million.
Arnheiter said the museum would actually be another attraction for train riders.
“If you want to go down a mountain at 40 mph, or do mountain biking, that’s fine, but we need something that is more passive recreation,” Arnheiter said.
Emily Stanton, a spokesperson for Gore Mountain, said the ski resort sees the project as one that it could support.
“We would be honored if the New York State Skiing Museum came to fruition in this community,” Stanton said. “The more we can do to make this region an appealing destination, the better off we all are.”
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said she was excited at the prospects.
“New York state is rich in ski history and Johnsburg itself has been the site of some industry firsts. It would certainly add to the experience of anyone visiting the area. I would like to see the town support this initiative, and last year’s agreement to lease property is a good start,” Hogan said.