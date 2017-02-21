Plans revealed for fire station expansion

× Expand Photo via Google Maps Pictured: Plattsburgh City Fire Station 2.

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Fire Department will soon see a long-awaited expansion to Fire Station 2.

Last Thursday lawmakers officially approved the $175,000 truck bay addition, which will house the department’s new fire truck.

Fire Chief Scott Lawliss told The Sun that the new addition will feature a sloped roof to save on maintenance costs, and it will be “large enough that we won’t need to special order vehicles in the future.”

The total approved funds — $225,000 — also includes $50,000 for improvements to the Department of Public Works building, which will include a fire alarm system upgrade.

NEW EQUIPMENT

Lawmakers also approved a $1,193,486 equipment purchase through the capital plan last Thursday, which will include a sander, stake bed truck, maintenance vehicle, plow truck and a camel jet — which officials say will be used to help clean the sewer system.

VENDOR FEES

Lawmakers officially approved a resolution that will require the city clerk to charge a $20 fee for the use of electricity during public events in the downtown area.

“We’re having discussions on a much more streamlined process for using utilities in Trinity Park,” said Mayor Colin Read.

Read noted that a lot of spontaneous or topical events come up “rather suddenly.”

“We have a pretty laborious process,” Read said. He added that the process required organizers to fill out an 8 page form and give the city 45 days notice.

“The City Clerk has been preparing an application that can be completed online,” said Read.

Read noted that the city could then charge an application fee, which would “allow [them] to justify turning on the electricity.”