Plans to extend county bikeway from Lake George to Wbg. move forward

LAKE GEORGE | For decades, the idea of establishing a dedicated bicycle path between Lake George and Warrensburg has been discussed with enthusiasm.

Now, it has moved closer to reality.

Just last week, conceptual plans of extending the Warren County Bikeway from Lake George 7.1 miles north to Warrensburg was presented to municipal officials of Lake George.

At the May meetings of the town and village of Lake George, the plans were revealed, detailing how a bicycle route could be established through Lake George Village with a priority on safety for bicyclists while minimizing disruption of traffic on heavily traveled Canada Street.

Adirondack-Glens Falls Transportation Council Director Aaron Frankenfeld described the preferred proposed route to the village board at their meeting May 21.

Dan Barusch, planning director for both the village and the town of Lake George, presented the conceptual plans — developed in a collaborative effort between regional and state transportation officials and local municipal employees — at the town board’s May meeting a week earlier.

Barusch said the Bikeway extension could be a reality in one to five years.

The plans call for the 9.4-miles-long county Bikeway to be extended from its present terminus at the Lake George Battlefield Park beside Beach Road, in a southwest direction up West Brook Road to Canada Street.

This initial extension was chosen over establishing a “bicycle boulevard” up the median of Beach Road — a long-term preferred route — because of disruption of Beach Road’s nationally-renowned porous pavement, which was installed in 2013 in a multi-million-dollar road reconstruction project.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said that eventually the Bikeway should be routed up Beach Road, as it would take bicyclists past the village rest rooms and the village’s visitors center.

But for the next decade, the West Brook link to Route 9 makes the most sense, Frankenfeld said.

From the intersection of West Brook Road and Canada Street, the Bikeway extension would head north two blocks as shared roadway on Canada Street, then head west with a left turn onto Mohican Street.

From that point it would wind through the relatively quiet residential backstreets of the village, involving a right turn onto Helen Street, head north two long blocks then turn left on McGillis Street, traveling northwest two blocks to a right turn onto Cooper Street.