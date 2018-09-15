Plastic bag ban hearings coming up this week

× Expand Emilija Miljkovic emiphoto111 - stock.adobe.com shopping with plastic bags

QUEENSBURY | Two public hearings on a county-wide ban on retail stores bagging purchases in single-use plastic bags are to be held this next week.

The concept of prohibiting stores from handing out thin plastic bags is to be presented in detail to the public at these two hearings before the county leaders vote on whether to adopt the measure, introduced last month by the county board of supervisors.

The first of the two public hearings is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 19 and the second is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 21.

News reports have detailed how single-use plastic bags, typically used only 10 minutes before they are discarded, constitute an environmental scourge by littering the landscape, as well as harming or killing wildlife on land and in waterways.

Concerns have also surfaced by the effect of miniscule plastic bits are accumulating in the organs of humans and animals — and may pose a serious health threat.

Several people speaking out on the issue at county meetings, however, have said the ban would cause inconveniences for people and abridge their rights.

Exceptions to the proposed legislation would include dispensing plastic food storage bags to wrap meat or package bulk items including nuts, baked goods and other non-prepackaged items; bags provided by pharmacists for prescriptions, garment bags; restaurant carry-out food bags, and bags previously used by customers.