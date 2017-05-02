Plattco kicks off commitment to community service

× Plattco employees collected over 175 pounds of food last week for the North Country Veterans Association. On the annual Day of Caring, a group of volunteers helped organize and run the food shelf that serves veterans in the tri-county area. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Plattco has just made a commitment to do 120 days of community service work around the tri-county area.

The initiative launched last Friday with a food drive for the North Country Veterans Association (NCVA).

Around 70 employees collected over 175 pounds of food. The next day, around 30 of those employees went out and participated in the annual Day of Caring event.

Their morning started at 7:50 a.m. at three different locations:

One group went to the Cadyville Rec Park on Goddeau Road to clean up the area. Another went to the Beekmantown Fire Department on Route 22 to assist with the American Red Cross’ efforts to install 200 smoke alarms in town.

The rest went back to the NCVA on Town Line Road to organize and run the food shelf and do yard work.

The Plattsburgh-based airlock valve company recently made the pledge in honor of their 120-year anniversary.

“We’ve been in the community for 120 years,” said sales manager Danielle Ross. “We thought this would be a great time to give back.”

Photo by Teah Dowling

‘THANK YOU, PLATTCO’

NCVA Treasurer Frank McGrath and Secretary Ken Hynes described Plattco’s recent contributions as “outstanding.”

The NCVA services over 200 veterans within the tri-county area and offers a variety of services, such as peer and group counseling.

So far this year, they’ve filled over 80 cardboard boxes with food for local vets in need.

“We will do anything for a vet who needs help,” McGrath said. “So, any donations, any assistance is much appreciated.”

FUTURE PROJECTS

Plattco employees are now in the process of planning 118 more community service acts they can do within the tri-county area before October when they reach their official anniversary date.

Upcoming efforts include organizing a clothing drive from May 29 to June 1 for Seton Academy, reading to the Beekmantown Elementary kindergarten class on May 23 and hosting a community meal at the Trinity Episcopal Church on May 17.

Ross said Plattco is open to suggestions for other community service projects.

For more information about the company or to request a community service project, contact Ross at 518-563-4640 or info@plattco.com.