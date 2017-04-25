Plattsburgh’s ‘March for Science’ draws big crowd

Local residents participate in nationwide effort to rally for science

by

PLATTSBURGH — A march as part of a nationwide effort to extol the virtues of science last week drew at least 100 people to downtown Plattsburgh last Saturday.

They gathered in Trinity Park, waving signs and dressed in colorful attire — like Jay and Raune Hamilton, a pair of AuSable Valley Central School science teachers.

“Honor your mother,” read their sign. 

The Hamilton’s joined in the effort because of their students.  

“I’m here for them,” Raune said. “I feel like our future is bright because of my students.  

“We need to make sure they will continue to live in a clean world.”

Other signs read, “If at first you don’t succeed, try another experiment” and “Science now or sorry later.” 

Homemade bracelets representing elements of the periodic table and buttons were distributed by the Clinton Community College science and psychology clubs, who spearheaded the event. 

“It’s the world, you know,” CCC student Mason Martin said. “It’s important to everyone.”  

Attendees marched through downtown Plattsburgh before reaching their final destination at the first-ever Discover Service Earth Day Festival at the U.S. Oval. 

The effort was just one of hundreds held across the county Saturday as part of the “March for Science,” a grassroots effort to communicate science as “a pillar of human freedom and prosperity,” according to organizers.

