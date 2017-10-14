Plattsburgh ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum on tap

PLATTSBURGH | A “Meet the Candidates” forum sponsored by the Champlain Valley Business & Professional Women’s Club is slated for Oct. 17 at Plattsburgh City Hall.

Candidates running for office at the town, county and Congressional level will meet with constituents and outline their platforms for office. Representatives from organizations that support and oppose the proposed Constitutional Convention will also be in attendance.

The itinerary will include an introduction and “Q&A” period, but will not have a debate format.

Any candidate for office in any of the local townships is welcome to attend.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.