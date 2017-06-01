Plattsburgh Airport secures restaurant, retail vendor

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A two-year contract with Tailwinds, an airport concession company based out of Wilmington, NC, has been approved by Clinton County lawmakers. Tailwinds will soon run a fast food space, restaurant space and provide vending concessions in the Plattsburgh International Airport.

PLATTSBURGH — A two-year contract with Tailwinds, an airport concession company based out of Wilmington, NC, has been approved by Clinton County lawmakers.

Tailwinds will soon run a fast food space, restaurant space and provide vending concessions in the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Before the company can move in, however, the vendor space will need to be built.

The $480,000 addition will be entirely state funded.

Tailwinds is slated to provide coffee, takeout food, organic, vegan and gluten-free menu options, books, electronics and t-shirts, among other retail items.

No local vendors applied.

“We’re very disappointed that we didn’t get any local proposals,” said Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10).

Hall noted that while he had been in contact with several local vendors, they expressed concerns about their ability to staff a potential airport location.

This new location will be Tailwind’s first northeast outpost joining those located in North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Colorado and Oregon.

“We hope (Tailwind) will be a huge success in Plattsburgh,” Hall said.

HOTEL ACCESS, IDA FACILITY

Talk of a potential hotel near the Plattsburgh International Airport has been ongoing. Last week, lawmakers approved a capital project to build an access road and parking lot for the proposed hotel.

A contract has not yet been awarded to operate a hotel.

The state has allocated $1.5 million to develop the potential hotel grounds.

Legislators also approved the construction of a new 60,000 square-foot facility on airport property, which will land under the ownership of the Clinton County IDA (CCIDA).

Early estimates call for an $8.5 million price tag.

“We’re in the very preliminary design phase,” said CCIDA Executive Assistant Barbara Shute.

Shute said that the CCIDA will ultimately own the building, but its future use, at this point, is unknown.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $38 million in state funding to make Plattsburgh International Airport a “full economic hub for the North Country” in January.

The airport terminal recently underwent a substantial remodel — effectively tripling in size and updating the aesthetics of the space.

Further expansion projects — including the construction of a customs facility, restaurant space, parking lot resurfacing and more — are set to be completed by October 2018.

Local officials are hoping to double air traffic — from 150,000 passengers per year to 300,000 — and expand service to both domestic and international destinations.