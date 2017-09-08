Plattsburgh airport sees flight delays as Hurricane Irma looms

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A few Florida-bound flights out of Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) have been canceled as Hurricane Irma approaches the Sunshine State coast.

PLATTSBURGH | A few Florida-bound flights out of Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) have been canceled as Hurricane Irma approaches the Sunshine State coast.

Allegiant and Spirit airlines both carry flights to areas being effected by the storm, according to a PBG news release, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, St. Petersburg and Punta Gorda.

A flight to Fort Lauderdale was canceled yesterday, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig.

“We already know there is another flight — Friday night, a Spirit flight — to Fort Lauderdale that was canceled,” he said.

Allegiant Flight 799 from Plattsburgh to Sanford, Florida was also canceled today.

All Allegiant flights on Sept. 8-10 to St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale and Punta Gorda, Florida have been either canceled, delayed or diverted, according to the airline's website. All Allegiant flights to Sanford, Florida will be canceled, delayed or diverted from Sept. 9-10.

Spirit flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa through Sept. 11 will be canceled, according to the airline's website. Spirit is also canceling flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, through Sept. 12.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a hurricane watch has been issued for south Florida, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

Hurricane Irma is a Category 5 storm with winds of up to 175 miles per hour, according to the New York Times.

With the Allegiant and Spirit airlines both canceling some Florida in- and out-bound flights, Kreig encouraged airline passengers to contact the airlines directly for flight information or visit their travel alert pages for the most up to date information.

The airlines are allowing passengers to rebook at no cost or giving out vouchers to be redeemed at a later date, according to the PBG news release.

For more information, visit flyplattsburgh.com.