Plattsburgh bagpipe outfit strikes solemn note on Memorial Day

× The Police Pipes & Drums of Plattsburgh performed in Willsboro on Monday, May 29. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO — The drone of bagpipes drifted up from the banks of the Boquet River as a soft drizzle fell overhead.

From their impromptu shelter under a gazebo, the Police Pipes & Drums of Plattsburgh tuned up for their first event of the season, the Town of Willsboro’s Memorial Day Observance.

× The Plattsburgh-based bagpipe group was formed in 2005 to honor law enforcement officers and firemen fallen in the line of duty. Photo by Pete DeMola

The solemnity was perhaps befitting of the organization. The band has their roots planted firmly in love of service and country, and was formed in 2005 by four men, all deeply dedicated to public service.

Its founders include two retired New York State Troopers, Howard Carron and Jim Godfrey, as well as active members of the Plattsburgh City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sgt. John Drollette and James Farnsworth.

“We started for the simple fact to honor firemen and policemen fallen in the line of duty,” said Carron, who also serves as the band’s business manager.

× Police Pipes & Drums of Plattsburgh’s Howard Carron. Photo by Pete DeMola

Carron adjusted his kilt and bagpipes as the crowd streamed in and took their places before the servicemen, clergy and dignitaries gathering at the town’s war memorial.

“This is our practice for the year,” Carron said. “We practice the same tunes over and over (at Trinity Church in Plattsburgh).”

The band now consists of 30 members, including and active and retired firemen, policemen and federal officers.

“Upstanding citizens in the community” are also welcome to join, Carron said.

But no felons.

× Police Pipes & Drums of Plattsburgh is open to all “upstanding citizens of the community” and provides scholarships to students seeking to study music in college, among ongoing training for interested participants. Photo by Pete DeMola

The band performs between 15-20 events each year, including veteran funerals, memorials and other dedications honoring the region’s servicemembers.

Playing the bagpipes requires significant multitasking, Carron said.

Working the four drones of the reed instrument requires coordinated breathing, he said. When paired with marching, mastering the instrument can be quite complex.

“It’s an instrument that’s not easy to learn,” Carron said. “It took me two-and-a-half years to learn.”

The band collectively issued a dissonant wail, signaling the start of the observance.

Carron is getting up in years and no longer marches. As such, he’s what’s called a static player.

The group — including some pipers as young as 11 — hustled up Main Street to take their positions in the parade, and Carron walked over the monument, where he took his place in front of the Vietnam Conflict monument.

The band walked up Main Street, and then formally marched down again, flanked by cars and children as they crossed the Boquet River while performing a melancholy tune.

Under the waving flags and falling rain, Carron performed a baleful solo version of “Going Home” as the staccato “rat-a-tat-tat” slowly faded out of earshot.

The performance set the stage for a moving address by U.S. Navy Captain Shaun Gillilland.

Memorial Day strikes a deep chord for the Willsboro supervisor. It is not an abstract holiday, but rather a deeply personal observance that awakes feelings that are deeply entrenched.

Gillilland listed the names of departed colleagues, gone far too soon in service to their country.

There were the men who were washed overboard in Pearl Harbor.

Men killed in helicopter crashes.

And there was the relative who was struck by a mortar in Korea — gone before his fellow recruits could even learn his name.

While over a half-century in the rearview, that wound still hurts.

The deaths of these and other servicemen continue to reverberate for their survivors and families — and will always do so, GIllilland said.

Gillilland asked the crowd to engage in a moment of quiet reflection and prayer.

“It makes my Memorial Day a personal experience,” he said, voice cracking with emotion.

The prayer, he said, “helps make theirs a sacrifice not in vain.”

The crowd was silent.

But then the Police Pipes & Drums of Plattsburgh emerged, their drone adding poignancy to the pregnant pause.