Plattsburgh blaze may have been sparked by heating device: officials

× Expand Photo provided/Clinton County Emergency Services Officials say a blaze that devoured a three-story home in Plattsburgh on Friday, Jan. 5 may have been caused by an alternate heating source.

PLATTSBURGH | A fire that heavily damaged a fraternity house in the City of Plattsburgh may have been caused by an external heating unit.

“Early indications are that the fire is not suspicious in origin and may be related to an alternate heating source placed in the residence to keep plumbing from freezing during the cold snap,” said Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day in a statement Friday evening.

The cause of the 72 Brinkerhoff Street blaze is still under investigation by Plattsburgh City Fire Chief Scott Lawliss and Plattsburgh City Police detectives, authorities said, and is expected to take several days to complete.

As dusk fell, 50 firefighters continued to hose down the three-story house that ignited Friday afternoon to quell any potential hotspots.

Water appeared to freeze as soon as it hit the house, which was lit by spotlight.

“There have been no firefighter injuries despite the cold temps,” said Day.

The City of Plattsburgh Fire Department was dispatched at 2:40 p.m. to the Victorian home at the corner of Brinkerhoff and North Catherine Streets for a report of smoke coming from the eaves.

“Crews made entry into the two-and-a-half story wood frame house and found a working fire on the second floor and in the upper floor/attic spaces,” Day said.

Flames quickly ravaged the structure.

The City Incident Commander called in all off-duty department members just before 3 p.m.

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read lamented the loss of the Queen Anne home, but praised first responders for their quick thinking.

“Had our firefighters been unable to arrive within a few minutes of the first alarm, we may well have lost a number of buildings,” Read said in a statement. “As it was, the neighboring house appears to have suffered minor damage. We will have time to better understand what happened at the property and to help prevent such tragedies from happening again, but today I am most appreciative that the swift work of professionals prevented an even greater calamity.”

Read asked city residents to be mindful that space heaters or propane heaters are a leading cause of winter fires and should not be left unmonitored. ​