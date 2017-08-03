Plattsburgh Brewfest returns for third year

PLATTSBURGH —  The Plattsburgh Brewfest is back. 

The third annual event will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Morrisonville. 

Committee Chairperson Tom Frey sees this to be a “game-changing year” as he anticipates a larger crowd than last year’s 1,300 attendees and 40-plus breweries, wineries and cideries. 

Tastings will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Live music from Scott Sharrard and the Brickyard Band will follow. 

Food trucks will be on site throughout the day, along with a cash bar opening during the concert.

General admission, which includes 15 tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting glass, costs $35. 

Designated driver tickets, which includes entrance to the brewfest and soft drinks, cost $10. 

Concert tickets cost $15. 

Guests wishing to attend both the concert and the brewfest can buy a two-for-one ticket for $45. 

VIP tickets are sold out. 

Camping will be available at the Clinton County Fairgrounds with options for RV camping with full hookups for $30 and tent camping for $20.

Proceeds will go to the Tour de Force, a local non-profit benefiting families of police officers fallen in the line of duty.

Tickets are available at plattsburghbrewfest.com. For more information, contact committee chairperson Tom Frey at 593-7904 or info@plattsburghbrewfest.com.

