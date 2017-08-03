Plattsburgh Brewfest returns for third year

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Brewfest is back.
The third annual event will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Morrisonville.
Committee Chairperson Tom Frey sees this to be a “game-changing year” as he anticipates a larger crowd than last year’s 1,300 attendees and 40-plus breweries, wineries and cideries.
Tastings will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Live music from Scott Sharrard and the Brickyard Band will follow.
Food trucks will be on site throughout the day, along with a cash bar opening during the concert.
General admission, which includes 15 tasting tickets and a souvenir wine tasting glass, costs $35.
Designated driver tickets, which includes entrance to the brewfest and soft drinks, cost $10.
Concert tickets cost $15.
Guests wishing to attend both the concert and the brewfest can buy a two-for-one ticket for $45.
VIP tickets are sold out.
Camping will be available at the Clinton County Fairgrounds with options for RV camping with full hookups for $30 and tent camping for $20.
Proceeds will go to the Tour de Force, a local non-profit benefiting families of police officers fallen in the line of duty.
Tickets are available at plattsburghbrewfest.com. For more information, contact committee chairperson Tom Frey at 593-7904 or info@plattsburghbrewfest.com.