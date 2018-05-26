Plattsburgh Business Expo returns June 7

× Expand The annual North Country Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, one of the area’s largest marketing, networking and business events of the year, will return on June 7.

PLATTSBURGH | The annual North Country Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, one of the area’s largest marketing, networking and business events of the year, will return on June 7.

Held this year at the Plattsburgh State Field House on Rugar Street, the expo is expected to draw over 100 vendors from a vast swath of industries.

“Business Expo has become the biggest and best business to business event in the North Country,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

“Where else can an exhibitor or attendee learn so much about potential suppliers and services, innovations, new options and ways to enhance business performance in a few hours time at one location?”

Every year the Business Expo offers an opportunity for local and regional businesses to connect with consumers and job-seekers about their products and services, and network with other businesses.

A popular event for exhibitors is the speed-networking event, a play on speed-dating with each vendor pitching their company and services to others in a one-minute time frame.

“It’s a really great way for the exhibitors to connect with other exhibitors in the room,” said Jody Parks, executive vice president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

“Every business and organization and government entity in the region should not only send at least one person to take advantage, but should try to send several to maximize the value,” Douglas said. “Office managers, HR and procurement people, sales staff, GM’s and others will each get some different and added value and contacts to bring back to their daily work.”

Doors open at 10 a.m. for exhibitors only — booths are $450 for chamber members, $500 for partner members and $550 for non-members — before opening to the public from noon 4:30 p.m.

Last year the Business Expo attracted over 1,000 attendees and 100 vendors from all around the North Country.

“This event – now known as Business Expo – has grown to be the largest business-to-business marketing event in northern New York and is one you definitely don’t want to miss,” said Parks.

Admission is $5.

Free coffee will be served all day, courtesy of La Quinta Inns & Suites and hundreds of door prizes will be raffled off.

“There are always lots of games and giveaways and it’s fun and exciting,” Parks said. “The exhibitors put a lot of energy into their booths.”

Learn more about this year’s Business Expo by visiting northcountrychamber.com/events/business-expo/business-expo or calling the North Country Chamber of Commerce at 518-563-1000.