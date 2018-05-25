Plattsburgh Cares fliers spark cross-border outcry

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A pamphlet being distributed by Plattsburgh Cares, a local refugee aid group, has prompted concern from Canadian officials who say that information in the handout regarding their asylum system lacks clarity.

PLATTSBURGH | Pamphlets containing information for asylum seekers looking to cross into Canada through an illegal entry point at Roxham Road have materialized in recent weeks.

The pamphlet by Plattsburgh Cares, a local refugee aid group, outlines what refugees seeking asylum can expect when they reach Roxham Road and what happens after they’re detained.

“Once you cross at the irregular border, the Canadian Constitution applies, and you may be able to claim asylum,” the pamphlet reads.

But the measure has prompted concern from Canadian officials who say that information in the handout regarding their asylum system lacks clarity.

“The content, if you look at it carefully, doesn’t really explain the asylum system properly,” Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen told reporters this week, according to iPolitics.

“We’re asking them to not have incomplete information being shared by this organization … (to) not inadvertently mislead people.

“If you don’t need Canada’s protection, you should not use the asylum system. And if you do, you will be removed from Canada.”

Hussen’s press secretary, Mathieu Genest, told iPolitics that the department has asked Plattsburgh Cares to follow up with other pamphlets to provide a complete picture of what it means to claim asylum in Canada.

Plattsburgh Cares President Kathy Sajor did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

But Plattsburgh Cares released a statement addressing the controversy on Friday:

“Plattsburgh Cares is a coalition working to assist vulnerable people in our community and help them achieve their goals safely and responsibly with compassion, justice and respect,” the statement reads.

“Part of this humanitarian mission includes providing basic, non-legal information so people will not be lost or stranded and will know how to obtain the legal and other supports they need to make optimal choices for themselves and their families.”

MISINFORMATION

The pamphlet also prompted outcry by Canadian Conservatives who say the pamphlet is proof of a failed strategy by Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau to manage the refugee crisis.

“They accelerated work permits, access to health care, they said they would transfer people to other parts of the country,” MP Michelle Rempel told The Canadian Press. “They have done everything possible to give people incentives to keep coming.”