Plattsburgh celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday

Clinton Community College professor shares history of Canada, influence on Plattsburgh

by

PLATTSBURGH — The city came alive over the weekend as their neighbor to the north celebrated their 150th anniversary. 

While the world rejoiced — buildings and monuments were lit in red and white across the globe in honor of the milestone — events in the Lake City were smaller, but no less festive. 

Highlights included a performance by Dawn Tyler Watson at the Lion’s Club Bandshell in Plattsburgh that drew 50. 

David Graham, a professor at Clinton Community College, briefed attendees on the history of Canada and Quebec at the Champlain Wine Company.

Graham sailed through the most salient points before and after country’s founding on July 1, 1867.

Canada’s most prominent historical events, such as the Patriote Rebellion in the early 1800s and the War of 1812, not only helped shape the country, but Plattsburgh as well.  

Between 1840 and 1930, roughly 900,000 French Canadians left Canada to emigrate to the United States, said Graham. By 1850, immigrants were more than half of Plattsburgh’s population.

“Plattsburgh was once a French Canadian immigrant town,” he said,  “but you’re not going to find that in your history books.”  

Top Headlines