Plattsburgh Chabad to light Trinity Park menorah

× Expand Photo provided The Chabad of Plattsburgh is hosting their annual Menorah lighting ceremony at Trinity Park on Sunday.

PLATTSBURGH | Trinity Park will be alight with candles next Sunday as the Chabad of Plattsburgh hosts their annual menorah lighting ceremony.

Complete with latkes and Hanukkah gelt, the ceremony will feature live music and dancing as the lights of a 9-foot menorah are lit.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read will light the head candle.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” said Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Avrohom Rimler in a statement. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

The ceremony is slated to begin Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.

Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, began on Dec. 12 and ends Dec. 20.

To learn more about Hanukkah events held throughout the state, visit chabad.org/hanukkahevents.