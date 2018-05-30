Plattsburgh Chick-fil-A breaks ground

× Expand Photo provided Representatives from Chick-fil-A and the Town of Plattsburgh celebrated the upcoming opening of the new fast-food chain at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Work on a new fast food staple has begun on Plattsburgh’s main strip.

Representatives of the Atlanta-based fast-food chain Chick-fil-A broke ground with local officials on Wednesday morning.

“There was nowhere else we’d rather put down roots than here in Plattsburgh,” said Michael King, who will serve as the local franchise owner. “We were thrilled to be bringing Chick-fil-A to this area and look forward to hiring a remarkable team and welcoming our first guests.”

King, a Maine native, has moved up the ranks in Chick-fil-A leadership and has traveled the country helping franchise owners open new restaurants.

He visited Plattsburgh when he learned Chick-fil-A was eying the town for a future site.

“After visiting Plattsburgh, we knew that he wanted to make it our forever home,” he said.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman was on-hand on Wednesday to welcome the new business to the area.

“We look forward to great things coming from here,” Cashman said.

Chick-fil-A said the Route 3 location is “currently projected to open late third quarter or early fourth quarter.”

NEW JOBS

The franchise location is expected to bring upwards of 90 new jobs to the area.

Every person hired — beyond having every Sunday off — will be eligible for a scholarship through the chair, which allocates $4.9 million every year for employees, according to a news release.

Scholarships range from $2,500 to $25,000 and are based on leadership, community involvement and academic achievement.

Over the years, Chick-fil-A — which employs more than 75,000 people through corporate positions and franchised locations — has awarded almost $38 million to help its team members pay for college.

Signature menu items include hand-breaded, pressure-cooked, boneless chicken breast sandwiches, waffle potato fries and hand-spun milkshakes.

The Plattsburgh location is the third of four Chick-fil-A restaurants projected to open in upstate New York within a year.

The first opened in Cicero, outside Syracuse, in February, followed by a Greece location in metro Rochester in April. A fourth restaurant is also slated to open in the Buffalo area by early next year.

Chick-fil-A boasts more than 2,320 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

The franchise reported over $9 billion in revenue in 2017.

TRAFFIC CHANGES

Cashman said to expect changes in traffic patterns on the busy Route 3 thoroughfare as a result of the new restaurant.

The state Department of Transportation is working with the developer on site, he said.

The new design will “significantly clean up the intersection by closing some of the current segments,” Cashman said on Twitter.

“It will certainly be an improvement. Additionally it will provide for traffic flow for future projects.”