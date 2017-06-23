Plattsburgh City School tech upgrades starting

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City School District recently placed one laptop pod in each school, which allowed students and teachers access to 150 convertible Windows laptops. Over the next few years, convertible Windows laptops will be dispersed among all middle and high school students, which is approximately 900 devices total.

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District is moving forward with its plan to equip district schools with the latest technology.

So far, the district has placed one laptop pod in each school — allowing 25 percent of the students and teachers in the district access to a total of 150 convertible Windows laptops.

The upgrades are part of the $1.6 million awarded last year through the state’s Smart Schools Bond Act.

“The recent deployment of laptop ‘pods’ in each of our buildings is part of a much broader technology initiative,” said Superintendent Jay Lebrun in an email. “These devices have been very well received by faculty and students, but they are just an introduction to the large-scale deployment, which will follow.”

Over the next few years, convertible Windows laptops will be dispersed among all middle and high school students — approximately 900 devices in total.

High school students will be able to take their devices home, said Lebrun. But middle school students will be required to keep their devices in school. Access to elementary school students will be heightened.

“We anticipate acquiring and deploying these devices over a four-year period,” he said in an email, “as we believe that this will ensure a sustainable fleet rotation schedule when these devices need to be replaced.”

Also included in the plan is a $1.1 million system upgrade for wireless networks in all five schools.

Along with the laptop pods, the district has already deployed a new learning management system — a virtual platform for students and faculty to exchange information, push content and receive assignments.

“We’re excited about the prospect of more and more teachers being able to reinforce classroom instruction … through this system,” said Lebrun.

Right now, all the technology advancements are being paid for through the school district as the State Education Department has yet to review and approve the district’s technology plan.

Once approved, the district will be reimbursed, said Lebrun. “This review process has been lengthy and we’re unsure of when this approval will be received.”

Lebrun did not state the cost of the 150 convertible Windows laptops in his email or the learning management system.

Other districts benefitting from the Smart Schools Bond Act include Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Northeastern Clinton, Schroon Lake, Peru, Chazy and Saranac.

For more information on the Plattsburgh City School District’s Smart Schools Bond Act Plan, visit plattscsd.org or email ssba@plattscsd.org.