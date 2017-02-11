Plattsburgh City School tech upgrades underway

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City School District recently received $1.6 million through the state’s Smart Schools Bond Act to incorporate the latest technology into classrooms.

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District is in the process of incorporating the latest technology into classrooms through the state’s Smart Schools Bond Act.

The district received almost $1.6 million last year to roll out this multi-phased project that will modernize technology for students beginning with fourth graders.

The first phase is a $1.1 million system upgrade for wireless networks in all five district schools.

Teachers will help the administration set the exact timeline, said Superintendent Jay Lebrun.

Twenty-five percent of the student and teaching body will be targeted in the first year, according to a presentation posted on the district’s website.

“The deployment of user devices will be staggered over a four-year period,” Lebrun said via email. “We have staggered this deployment deliberately so that our user devices don’t all ‘age-out’ around the same time.

“With this approach, we believe that we will create a sustainable fleet-rotation schedule for our technology devices.”

Lebrun said the district is leaning towards Windows laptops, but the decision hasn’t yet been finalized.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The Board of Education was expected to review and authorize the plan on Feb. 9, two days after this story went to print.

The district anticipates submitting the final plan to the state sometime this month.

Once approved, Lebrun said the district will begin purchasing and contracting for the network upgrade immediately.

“I have no good estimate of the timeframe for state approval,” he said. “Our plan is fairly straightforward, so we will hopefully qualify for an expedited review.”

SPEARHEADING EFFORT

Lebrun was appointed as superintendent by the Board of Education in July, taking the place of James “Jake” Short who retired after 10 years.

A public forum took place in March introducing candidates Lebrun and Susan Stoya of Amsterdam, NY.

Stoya’s presentation took a more broad approach by focusing on improving the district as a whole. If elected, her goal was to revamp the district’s current mission statement and learn the ins and outs of the district.

Lebrun, who served as the assistant superintendent of business affairs for the district before getting appointed, took a different approached and zeroed in on one particular goal:

Integrating technology into classrooms.

In the end, Lebrun came out on top and is keeping his promise to voters to establish a technology-based learning environment in order to better prep students for college and the job market.

“They [the students] communicate in a digital realm,” he said during the forum. “We need to meet our students on that effort.”

PCSD is one of many schools in the North Country utilizing the Smart Schools Bond Act.

Other districts include Beekmantown, Northern Adirondack, Northeastern Clinton, Schroon Lake, Peru, Chazy and Saranac.

For more information on Plattsburgh City School District’s Smart Schools Bond Act plan, visit www.plattscsd.org or email ssba@plattscsd.org.