Plattsburgh Community Garden now accepting applications

PLATTSBURGH — With the season just beginning, there are still a few plots available at the two Plattsburgh Community Garden sites.

The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street.

The fee is $25 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening.

Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.

To apply, email Jack Downs at jdowns.pr@gmail.com. To learn more about the gardens and to download an application, visit plattsburghcommunitygarden.org.