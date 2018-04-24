Plattsburgh-D.C. flights to start in August

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Clinton County lawmakers are scheduled to visit the facility on Tuesday evening for a progress report. Plattsburgh International Airport will start offering direct flights to Washington, D.C. on August 29. Airport Manager Christopher Kreig, pictured above, briefed visiting lawmakers on renovations and updates earlier this year.

PLATTSBURGH | Save the date:

SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service between Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) and Washington-Dulles International Airport beginning Aug. 29.

Each of the twice-daily weekday flights from PBG to Washington-Dulles “will be timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers,” said SkyWest in a statement on Tuesday.

“Access to excellent local air service means more choice and more convenience for Plattsburgh travelers,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director of market development, in a statement. “We look forward to bringing SkyWest jet service to Plattsburgh and being a part of the community.”

The service marks the first time Plattsburgh travelers will have direct access to Washington, D.C. since the facility opened in 2006.

At present, outbound travelers from PIA must fly to Boston Logan International Airport and transfer to Dulles.

Or they can drive to Albany or Burlington.

SkyWest promises to provide travelers “seamless access to United’s global network via the airline’s Washington-Dulles hub.”

Passengers will be zipped around on a Bombardier CRJ200.

County officials have touted the service as one necessary for regional economic development.

“The addition of this service presents a tremendous opportunity for the community,” said Clinton County Chairman Harry McManus in a statement.

New York state has invested $38 million into the facility for flightline, concession and infrastructure improvements, as well as U.S. Customs Facility designed to expedite future international flights, among other renovations.

Federal funding has allowed for runway improvements.

“We do have a build an airport before they will come, but there has always been serious interest and it will happen,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas told The Sun earlier this month.

Lake Placid will host the World University Games in 2023 and stakeholders said the improvements were critical to securing the bid.

PBG will serve as the main mode of transport for thousands of athletes and spectators, shuttling to events in Essex County.

Douglas also touted the benefits to regional employers, colleges and universities, and the Lake Placid area, a global tourism hotspot.

Also in the works at PBG are new hangers and rehabbed industrial space for future aerospace and manufacturing tenants.

Tickets are available now at united.com.