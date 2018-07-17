Plattsburgh Dems back Ward 3 candidate

× Expand Photo via Facebook Elizabeth Gibbs, an English teacher at Peru High School, is running to represent Ward 3 on the Plattsburgh Common Council. She was endorsed by the Plattsburgh City Democrats this week.

PLATTSBURGH | Elizabeth Gibbs, an English teacher at Peru High School, has entered the running to represent Ward 3 on the Plattsburgh Common Council.

Incumbent Dale Dowdle, a Republican, has declined to run for re-election.

The Plattsburgh City Democrats formally announced their endorsement of Gibbs on Monday, three days after the final date to file petitions for candidacy.

“I’m thrilled that Elizabeth Gibbs is running for the Plattsburgh Common Council, Ward 3,” Matthew Waite, chair of the Plattsburgh City Dems, said in a statement. “She is smart, passionate and steadfast in her dedication to her community.”

Republicans have not announced a candidate, which means Gibbs may run opposed this November.

Gibbs, a mother of two and city resident for 30 years, says the pillars of her campaign will be those brought forth by her constituents.

“My campaign is really just about serving the interests of the people,” Gibbs told The Sun.

With the deadline to fine petitions looming, she and a team of volunteers collected 69 signatures in two days, nearly double the required 37 signatures.

It’s on the doorsteps of city residents over that time that she asked what was most important to them.

The main takeaway: Repairing the city’s finances and infrastructure.

“Getting the city back to fiscal health is very, very important,” she said.

Also important to those she spoke to was the health of the city’s infrastructure, she said, from the quality of roads, to pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures on streets without sidewalks, to the re-opening of the Webb Island footbridge and more.

Gibbs also said that she is dedicated to making sure that Plattsburgh remains an “inclusive and welcoming city.”

“I want to serve the city well, and I hope we can make some progress together,” she said.

RACES SHAKE OUT FOR WARDS 5, 6

With the deadline to file designating petitions now passed, the race to represent the two other council seats up for election, wards 5 and 6, is shaking out.

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), who has no party designation but is running on the Democratic line to fill the remainder of former Councilor Becky Kasper’s term, is the lone candidate in his ward.

The lone contested race this year appears to be that for Ward 6, which runs along most of the city’s main avenues, including Cornelia, Brinkerhoff, Bridge and Margaret streets.

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6), who has served since 2014, will join Dowdle in declining to run for re-election this November.

Both parties have endorsed candidates to fill that seat: Republican Peter Regnier, a local veteran, and Democrat Jeffrey Moore, former mayor of the Village of Champlain.

To secure the Republican ballot line Regnier needed to garner 13 signatures in Ward 6. Moore needed at least 30.

The Common Council is presently majority-Democratic. Only two Republicans, Dowdle and Peter Ensel (Ward 4), are currently serving on the council.