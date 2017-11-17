Plattsburgh dentists brings Polish touch

× Expand Photo provided Gentle Touch Family Dentistry is now open at 67 Smithfield Boulevard in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Maria Szmigiel, owner of Gentle Touch Family Dentistry, has fond memories of going to work with her father in Montreal and watching procedures over his shoulder.

From the age of 13, she worked under him as a dental assistant.

“He’s still working,” she said, a smile spreading across her face.

Szmigiel’s father has a dental practice in Montreal, but now it’s her in a white doctor’s coat with a practice of her own.

Gentle Touch Family Dentistry recently moved from Hammond Lane to Smithfield Boulevard, and an open house of the new facility is planned for Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Szmigiel and her father aren’t the only dentists in the family — her aunt, uncle and grandmother were all dentists, she said.

“We have a lot of dentists in the family.”

Her family immigrated to Canada from Poland.

Both her father and her mother, a lawyer, had to be re-certified to continue their careers in a new country.

She was inspired by that perseverance and drive.

When she was older, Szmigiel left Canada to attend college in the United States at Boston University.

After she’d learned English — her third language — she practiced dentistry in Ausable Forks for a few months before landing in Plattsburgh.

Szmigiel opened her first private practice on Hammond Lane nearly a decade ago.

She knew that her business was growing and they’d need to expand, but though her old office had served her well, there wasn’t enough space to grow.

The move to Smithfield Boulevard, to a building that formerly housed Blockbuster Video, came after a full year of planning and design work.

“I remember driving by Blockbuster and thinking it was a great location, but I never thought that’s where we’d be,” she said.

When Blockbuster went out of business, the building lie dormant for many years, she said, until she and her husband finally pulled the trigger on the move earlier this year.

The result is a sleek, modern-looking dental practice across from the Champlain Centre Mall.

The exterior has been newly remodeled — where once passersby could see remnants of the iconic blue awning of the former video rental chain, a new sign is hung, colorful and welcoming.