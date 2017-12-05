Plattsburgh detective helps solve case of missing Florida teen

× Expand Photo courtesy Columbia County Sheriff’s Office A teen was reunited with her family in Syracuse last weekend after going missing from her home in Fort White, Florida on Nov. 26.

PLATTSBURGH | A missing Florida teen was reunited with her family in central New York last weekend with the help of a City of Plattsburgh police officer.

Mayor Colin Read this week praised Detective Steve Dube for his “amazing police work” which ultimately led to the arrest of Rian Rodriguez, 27, who was charged with interfering with child custody, a felony, after taking 17 year old Caitlyn Frisina across state lines.

Realizing that the teen had relatives near Plattsburgh, Dube speculated that the two may be making their way north from Florida, Read said.

“He started interrogating the network of license plate readers across New York state and found a hit in Binghamton.”

Dube worked with New York State Police, who concentrated their search on the state thruway, I-87, according to Read.

Rodriguez and Frisinas were located in Syracuse on Dec. 1, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident. Frisina was detained.

“I am grateful for the amazing detective work by Detective Dube and his colleagues for their initiative and creativity that allowed this family to be reunited,” Read told The Sun in an email.

At a news conference held in Syracuse last week, Frisina’s parents thanked the various law enforcement agencies that helped bring their daughter back to them.

“It’s been difficult,” Ward Frisina, her father, told reporters. “I’m glad I have my daughter back where I know I can protect her and keep her safe, as a father always wants to do.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida started their search for Frisina on Nov. 26 after receiving a call from her family.

Frisina left her home that morning, leaving behind her cellphone after performing a factory reset on the device, according to the department. Police later learned that she was with Rodriguez, an assistant boys’ soccer coach at her school.

CBS News reported on Monday that the teen’s father discovered sexual messages in Snapchat after she disappeared that confirmed a possible relationship between his daughter and Rodriguez.

According to ABC News, Rodriguez was charged as a fugitive of justice, arraigned in the Town of Salina and remanded to Onondaga County.

Detectives from Florida were scheduled to arrive in Syracuse last Saturday to continue their investigation, and the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office have been advised of this case and will consider federal charges in Florida.