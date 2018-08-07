Plattsburgh duo detained for robbing elderly woman

× Expand Photo / Plattsburgh City Police Pictured, left to right: Eryn Devins and Jennifer Grainger.

PLATTSBURGH | Two women were arrested by Plattsburgh City Police on Thursday for allegedly stealing a purse from an elderly woman and physically harming her in the process.

Eryn Devins, 31, and Jennifer Grainger, 23, were arrested and both charged with robbery in the second degree, a class C felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

In New York, petit larceny is classified as stealing property or services valued at less than $1,000. Plattsburgh City Police Captain Brad Kiroy told The Sun the theft was estimated at over $100.

On Monday Devins and Grainger allegedly followed their victim, an 87-year-old woman who police say was Devins’ great-aunt, and hatched a plan to rob her after seeing her on Broad Street.

When the victim, who was not identified by law enforcement, was getting out of her car after returning home from a doctor’s appointment, one of the women appeared at her door and forcibly took the victim’s purse.

In the process, the victim was dragged to the ground and sustained injuries to her hips and legs, police say.

The suspect took the purse and ran toward another vehicle that was waiting nearby.

Devins and Grainger were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Thursday and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, $50,000 bond, each.

As of Friday afternoon, both Devins and Grainger were both still listed as being in custody at the county jail.

STRING OF ROBBERIES

Devins and Grainger’s arrests join a string of other thefts in the Lake City in the past few weeks.

City police also arrested a Plattsburgh man on Thursday for allegedly burglarizing the Naked Turtle Restaurant on Dock Street on July 23.

Robert LaJoy, 31, of Plattsburgh, was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, and one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Naked Turtle employees reported last month that they discovered damage to the exterior of the business upon arriving to work in the morning, and discovered that a metal cash box containing a small amount of money was missing.

LaJoy was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Thursday and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond. As of Friday afternoon, he was still listed as being in custody at the jail.

On Aug. 1, Plattsburgh City Police arrested a 51 year old Galway man, Donald Barnes, for allegedly committing grand larceny.

In New York, grand larceny is classified as a theft of property or services valued in excess of $3,000.

Barnes, the owner of a business in Saratoga Springs, allegedly accepted $28,000 from a local business owner in exchange for several commercial washers, policy say. But he never delivered the goods.

Barnes was arrested after an investigation into the fraudulent sale, Kiroy said.

On July 27, Neil M. Blouin, 57, of Plattsburgh, was arrested by city police for allegedly attempting to rob a bank downtown.

He was charged with one count of attempted robbery in the third-degree, a class E felony. After being held at the Plattsburgh City Police Station, he was remanded to the Clinton County Jail, where he was listed as being in custody as of Friday afternoon.