Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market gets OK

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council last week renewed the Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market Board of Directors’ authority to run the city’s seasonal market.

The decision was initially tabled for two weeks after the council criticized the board for their apparent reluctance to accept new members.

But some councilors walked back their statements last Thursday.

“This has been dragged out way too long and I know that’s a burden to you,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) told market leadership.

The council also agreed to allow the market additional space, provisional upon them welcoming in more vendors.

Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market Board of Directors President Dick Crawford said that as long as vendors abide by their guidelines, they’ll be welcomed in.

“We’re trying to make it happen, but we have guidelines,” he said, citing a rule that requires Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) agreements to be carried out prior to the market opening to customers in the morning. “We’ve had these rules and regulations for 30 years, and they’ve worked well for us.

“We are not a closed group of people.”

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 3) apologized to the farmer’s market board for accusing them of being an exclusive club on March 1, citing a misunderstanding.

The market hosted nearly 30 vendors last year.

Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) thanked the market board of directors for continuing to oversee the market.

The Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market, located in the Durkee Street parking lot, will run from May 12 through Oct. 6.