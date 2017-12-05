Plattsburgh finance office relocates to City Hall

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | At the start of the new year the city’s Finance Department is expected to relocate to City Hall.

The nine-person department’s move from their Miller Street office will save the city approximately $36,000 per year in rent, according to Mayor Colin Read.

The Finance Department currently shares a building with the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD), which operates independent of city government.

The department’s new spot on the ground floor of City Hall was left vacant following the abolishment of the city’s Engineering Department, one of four departments abolished by Read and the Plattsburgh Common Council on July 27.

At a public meeting on Nov. 30, Read said that more departments may shift locales next year.

Read pointed to the Community Development Office, which absorbed the Parks and Recreation Department this year, as an office he’d like to see centrally-located.

ONLINE, DROPBOX PAYMENTS

Adorning the side of the current Finance Department office is a unique feature: a drive-thru window.

Read said last Thursday that the removal of that option will likely be addressed through promotion of online, direct-deposit payments.

“We’re still doing trial runs (of that service) right now, but we expect to have it up by Jan. 1,” he said.

The city is also looking at installation of a dropbox in Trinity Park.

MLD RELOCATION

When the Finance Department moves to City Hall, MLD could relocate to a different area.

If the department moves, that could put the Miller Street building back on the market and bolster approximately $40,000 in tax revenue for the city, according to Read.

But according to one resident, Robert Joyce, the city isn’t being transparent about plans surrounding the move.

“There’s a lot of information that’s not being provided to the public,” he said at a public hearing Nov. 16. “All of a sudden there’s talk of moving, without saying where.”

No plans have yet been finalized, but talk about the possibility of a relocation has been ongoing.

The Common Council passed a resolution Nov. 16 to apply for RestoreNY funding to demolish existing structures on a Green Street property, which Read said in an email could be a potential site for MLD.

“I spoke with the people involved and they told me this was a routine item to give us authority to apply for a grant to remediate the MLD lot on Green Street, should we be able to relocate the MLD facility somewhere in the city,” Read wrote.