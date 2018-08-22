Plattsburgh finances continue upward trajectory

× Expand File photo The city’s monthly budget report is in, and with revenues up and expenses down across the board, local officials are optimistic about Plattsburgh’s financial trajectory.

PLATTSBURGH | Local officials continue to be cautiously optimistic about the City of Plattsburgh’s financial future.

“I’m very happy, very positive about where things are going,” said Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2), chair of the council’s Finance Committee.

A monthly year-to-date budget report released last week shows that with all operating funds combined, the city has a surplus of over $5.4 million. The general fund alone is ahead by $4.4 million.

That’s due to an overall decrease in expenses — $16.3 million spent so far this year, compared to the $19.6 budgeted — and a jump in revenue at $21.7 million, over $1.2 million more than was anticipated by this time.

“The results look very favorable,” said Chamberlain Richard Marks, who cautioned that the surplus may not hold out.

“This could change. In this rest of the year, there’s not a lot of property taxes coming in and very little sales tax.”

The turnaround in expenses wasn’t without casualties. Four city departments were abolished last year, and a fifth was transferred to county control.

Marks said those department consolidations have resulted in a savings of $245,000 in expenses and $163,000 in benefits so far this year.

The city also shifted its special events to a sponsorship model last year, slashing the events budget by $100,000. Beyond the more substantial cuts, city councilors have also been closely scrutinizing every expense for over a year.

“I’m hopeful that we could be looking at a $1 million surplus at the end of the year,” Kelly said. “This is a huge testimony to the work that everyone has done to reduce expenses and increase revenues.”

The Recreation Complex fund remains in the red this month by $34,827, though expenses are $110,173 less than budgeted. Revenue is trailing behind at $481,903, $114,173 less than the $592,076 expected by this time. Marks contributed the decreased revenue to a reduced general fund contribution to the recreation complex fund.

So far this year, expenses in every operating fund is below what was budgeted. The parking lot fund is at $33,589, $25,053 less than the budgeted $58,642; over $1.4 million has been expended from the water fund, $668,880 less than budgeted; the sewer fund has expensed over $2.7 million, $593,013 less than the $3.3 million anticipated and the library fund’s expenses are at $468,713, $55,221 less than the $523,934 budgeted.

Resident Sue Moore, wife of Ward 6 city council candidate Jeff Moore, encouraged the Plattsburgh Common Council to continue its scrutiny of the city’s finances.

“I hope you’ll be trying really, really hard to remain under the tax cap,” Moore said.

Mayor Colin Read told The Sun last week he expects to release his 2019 budget proposal within two weeks — around the end of August or early September. The council will take the helm from there and commence more formal budget meetings with department heads. The council isn’t required to pass a budget until January, but is expected to vote on next year’s budget early for the second year in a row.