Plattsburgh footbridge still closed amid safety concerns

File photo The recent closure of the Webb Island footbridge due to safety concerns has sparked question of who is responsible for its repairs, which are estimated at $400,000-500,000.

PLATTSBURGH | A handful of concerned parents took to City Hall last Thursday to call for a “dual track” approach to fixing the Webb Island footbridge.

The closure of the passenger bridge on the city’s South End earlier this month due to safety concerns sparked questions about who is responsible for repairs: the City of Plattsburgh, or the Plattsburgh City School District.

According to Mayor Colin Read, repair estimates are somewhere between $400,000-500,000.

But for some local parents, who owns or maintains the bridge is negligible: they just want a solution.

“Either I as a taxpayer in the city or I as a taxpayer in the school district will have to pay for this,” said resident Bill Crotty.

“Worry about the ownership later. One way or another, we’re going to pay for this, and it’s needed.”

ALTERNATE TRANSPORT

The bridge is used by approximately 35-40 students of the school district on their way to and from school, according to Read.

With its closure, some students need to walk nearly a mile further to get to school.

In the meantime, the school district is looking to hash out a temporary transportation deal with Clinton County Public Transit (CCPT).

At a special Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education meeting last Wednesday, the board spoke with CCPT Director James Bosley about the possibility of the district reimbursing CCPT for student rides to and from Plattsburgh High School.

“At this point, it’s our hope that the process might be ready in the latter part of the week following Thanksgiving,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun said in an email.

EXPIRED AGREEMENT

The city signed an agreement with the school district in 1982, Read said, wherein the city gifted $200,000 to the school district to build the Webb Island footbridge, and agreed to maintain it until 1992.

According to Lebrun, the district initially took ownership of the bridge so school building aid could be used to construct it.

The district intended to transfer the bridge title to the city afterward the agreement expired but never did.

“I don’t know why it didn’t take place,” Lebrun said. “However, I view that issue as not particularly relevant, as that same original agreement clearly held that the city would be responsible for the bridge’s maintenance.