Plattsburgh fundraiser planned for Air Force vet

× Expand Photo provided A fundraiser for John Weare, pictured here with wife Alaina, is set for May 6 at the Butcher Block in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | When he wasn’t in chemotherapy treatment last year, John Weare, a local Air Force veteran, could be seen out on the water with a fishing rod in his hands.

Weare, 33, was diagnosed with colon cancer last February. But even multiple rounds of chemo, surgeries and days when he just felt unwell couldn’t deter him from the simple joy of taking his kayak out on the water as the sun rose on the horizon.

“Through it all he just kept getting out there, even though he felt lousy. He’d fish for 24 hours a day if he could,” said his mother-in-law, Barbara Kourofsky.

“John is the guy that you meet and instantly like. He’s the friend you can call at 2 a.m. when you need a ride home.”

Over one year, two bouts of cancer and countless rounds of chemo, surgery and scans later, Weare is still fighting, still smiling, still fishing.

On May 6, his friends and family have planned a fundraiser to help Weare’s family with the medical bills.

“The doctor is hopeful that all cancer has been removed, but recovery is harder this time around and the financial burden only continues to grow,” a news release from the family reads.

“Although we wish we could, we cannot cure cancer, but we can help them with the medical debt that has grown during this stressful time.”

A Melbourne, Florida native, Weare now lives with his wife of nearly six years, Alaina, of West Chazy — and Andi, an Australian shepherd so beloved he could be the couple’s child, Kourofsky said — in a log cabin in Vermont.

The fundraiser, a spaghetti dinner, auction and raffle with live music, is planned for 1-6 p.m. at the Butcher Block restaurant in Plattsburgh, which has donated its Adirondack Room for the event.

Tickets are $12 at the door, $6 for ages 4-12 and attendance is free for children ages 3 and under. For those who can’t attend, an online fundraising page has been set up at gofundme.com/letsdoitforjohn. Keep updated on the event by searching for “Let’s Do It for John” on Facebook.

“We are just overwhelmed with the generosity of people,” Kourofsky said, pausing for a moment. “The donations that we’re receiving are beautiful.”