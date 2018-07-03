Plattsburgh gun-buyback nets 151 firearms

× Expand Stock photo Handgun with rifle

PLATTSBURGH | A gun-buyback event in the City of Plattsburgh last week resulted in 151 firearms submitted to authorities by local owners.

The “no questions asked” event, co-sponsored by the Plattsburgh City Police Department and the state Attorney General’s Office, saw four assault weapons, 64 handguns, 65 rifles, four shotguns and 14 non-working or antique guns handed over to law enforcement.

“Our communities are safer when we take unwanted or forgotten guns off our streets and out of our homes,” said state Attorney General Barbara Underwood in a statement.

“We will continue to do everything we can to tackle gun violence here in New York and fight for federal action to protect our children and communities.”

Plattsburgh’s gun-buyback was the first event of its kind held in over 15 years, according to Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter.

“It was a true amnesty event,” Ritter told The Sun. “We haven’t done one for at least 15 years — so we had really modest expectations. We’re just so thankful that the Attorney General would sponsor an event like this.”

Ritter said that because of the nature of the program, there was no mechanism to record how many people participated, though he confirmed the number was fewer than 151.

Overall, Ritter called the amount of participating “reassuring.”

“Based on the reception, I think we’d be crazy not to revisit this next year,” he said.

“It’s really just a service that we’d love to provide for the community.”

Participants received anywhere from $25-100 per firearm depending on the type and a free gun lock.

Since the state Attorney General’s Office launched its statewide gun buyback program in 2013, funded entirely by criminal forfeiture funds seized from drug and gun traffickers, the office has collected nearly 2,000 firearms across the state.