Plattsburgh High hosts annual fifth grade STEAM Day

PLATTSBURGH — Imagine trying to learn high school physics while in elementary school.

Over 130 students from Momot Elementary and Oak Street Elementary in Plattsburgh volunteered for the challenge during Plattsburgh High School’s fourth annual STEAM Day.

The event last week gave fifth graders an inside look of high school science, technology, engineering, arts and math classes.

Each room in the high school was a different class and all the students got a glimpse of the different subjects currently being taught.

Momot Elementary fifth grader Cohen Fitzwater enjoyed the physics demonstrations, especially the ones that taught about inertia.

“The stations were all interesting in their own way,” he said. “But the experiments were really cool.”

Fitzwater’s classmate, Everett Parker, also enjoyed the physics workshops.

But his least favorite was the biology segment where he learned all about pill bugs — otherwise known as roly polies.

“I don’t like bugs,” he said.

The lessons were taught by over 70 PHS students.

The minute-long classes they taught to the fifth graders were made up of lessons they learned in their previous classes.

Senior Eusung Choe showed students how to use something called “arduino” — an electronic prototyping platform that enables users to create interactive electronic objects, such as robots.

“Scientific literacy is very important,” he said. “Teaching the students young will leave them curious enough to learn more once they get older.”

Science-lover Choe plans on studying biology or astronomy, with a dual major in music, at Boston University.

Senior Megan Germain, an aspiring elementary teacher, has volunteered for three years in a row.

Germain taught students how to test water for lead and e coli by using indicators and pH paper.

“I’ve taken several advanced science classes and I really love teaching,” she said. “So, this is right up my alley.”

Momot Elementary fifth grade teacher Abby Graves said she believes the six-hour long day was beneficial for her students.

“It’s good to introduce our students to subjects in a different way than how they learn today,” she said.

Parker said he currently learns most of his subjects through lessons and textbooks.

“There’s so much more here,” he said. “It was pretty cool.”