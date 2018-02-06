Plattsburgh highway super signs off

× The Town of Plattsburgh bid farewell to its long-serving highway superintendent, Jim Woods, last Thursday. Woods is pictured left alongside Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, and his successor, Highway Superintendent Tim Dubrey. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Jim Woods, the Town of Plattsburgh’s Highway Superintendent for the last six years, retired last Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent Tim Dubrey was unanimously appointed to take his place until the next election, and Greg Burnell, a member of the highway department, was named his deputy.

“Tim’s depth of experience and same commitment to customer service will continue to provide steady leadership to the Plattsburgh Town Highway Department,” said Supervisor Michael Cashman. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we serve the town taxpayers together.”

Dubrey, a 10-year veteran of the department, told The Sun that he hopes to keep the department running smoothly and lead in a similar fashion to his predecessor.

“I’d like to pretty much keep everything the same,” he said.

A handful of department workers, friends and family members gathered at the Plattsburgh Town Hall last Thursday to give Woods a warm send-off.

“You are a great colleague and a great friend,” Cashman told Woods before turning to Dubrey: “You have big shoes to fill, my friend.”

Dubrey, who Woods recommended for the job, took the oath of office alongside his family and Town Clerk Ricky Collins.

MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Woods began his career with the highway department on Jan. 4, 1988.

Through the ice storm of 1998 remains forever etched in his mind — “Oh, I’ll never forget it,” he said — for Woods, he ranks dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene shortly after being elected highway superintendent as particularly memorable.

“Dealing with a natural disaster — it’s different when you’re in charge,” he said.

The storm ravaged the North Country in August 2011.

Roads, and pieces of the shoreline along Lake Champlain, were severely damaged after the storm and it took a lot of time to rebuild, he said.

“It was a lot of work.”

What he’ll miss most in his retirement are a lot of the taxpayers he had the pleasure of serving, he said, along with his employees in the highway department.

What’ll he do now?

Woods plans to work at a small auto shop in the area alongside two of the town’s previous highway supervisors.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun up there,” he said.