Plattsburgh HS Drama Club to present ‘The Pajama Game’

× The Plattsburgh High School Drama Club cast and crew are all ready for this weekend’s production of “The Pajama Game.” Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — This year’s upcoming Plattsburgh High School production is as important to seniors today as a 7 ½ cent raise was to factory workers back in the 1950s.

This weekend, the PHS Drama Club will be introducing “The Pajama Game,” the musical that tells the story of factory workers of the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory demanding a raise.

In the midst of all this tension, a love brews between the new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and the grievance committee head, Babe Williams.

Meet Sam Perkins and Lucy McSweeney — the two leads in the upcoming three-day show, who both have participated in a number of the district’s productions.

“A lot of us were bitten by the theatre bug,” McSweeney said. “I know I was.”

This show is the last for McSweeney, Perkins and several other seniors in the cast and crew who are graduating this year.

“It’s so bittersweet,” said Ally Latoura, the student director. “We’ve had a lot of jokes and a lot of laughs during our time working on this production.”

The over 100-member cast and crew have met once a week for rehearsal since January.

Last Saturday started “heck week,” a time that starts back-to-back rehearsals everyday before the first showing on Friday, said senior Emily Herkalo, co-set director.

Emily Herklo’s sister and other set director, Elizabeth, said she was there for 10 hours last Saturday. The cast and crew were ready to put in another 10-hour day with the first run through with the school’s orchestra comprised of students and adults.

“We really put a lot of work and effort in to make this production spectacular,” said Senior Noah Delrosario, who’s playing Vernon Hines, the factory timekeeper. “We’re going to be putting on a kick-a** show.”

Delrosario continued on to say that despite this being his last production, he’s looking forward to moving out west to pursue a career in acting.

Perkins said his plans include going to the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam to study to become a music teacher.

Elizabeth Herkalo felt differently than her fellow cast members. “I’m going to find a way to come back here.”

Several seniors said after they leave Drama Club, they hope the traditions will remain the same, such as the Bumble Bee — a tradition where the all-male cast members have to sing these words in scale.

The remainder of the seniors said they hope the new members will take as much pride in future Drama Club productions as they did throughout the years.

“It’s a great thing to do,” Perkins said. “And it’s meant to be fun.”

“It doesn’t matter whether your shy or not social, this club will change you for the better,” McSweeney said. “It’s a family.”

The Plattsburgh High School Drama Club will be presenting “The Pajama Game” on March 17 at 7 p.m., March 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.plattscsd.org or the Facebook event page “The Pajama Game.”