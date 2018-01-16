Plattsburgh International Airport likely to get DC  service

× If the federal Department of Transportation approves a plan for SkyWest to takeover as the Plattsburgh International Airport’s primary commercial airline, fliers may soon see a connection from Plattsburgh International to Washington, D.C. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Fliers may soon see a connection from Plattsburgh International Airport to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

The Clinton County Legislature last Wednesday decided to recommend SkyWest, a subsidiary of United Airlines, to the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) as the airport’s main commercial airline.

SkyWest would provide daily express service aboard a 50-seat airplane from Plattsburgh International Airport to Dulles International Airport, a major hub with connections to everywhere from New York City to as far away as Addis Ababa in Ethiopia or Tokyo, Japan.

The service could come as soon as this summer, officials say.

Though the airline has not yet been approved — the DOT has the final say on which airline will receive subsidies from the Essential Air Service program — legislators praised the plan as a benchmark in the history of the county.

“This is the home run we’ve hoped for,” Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) said. “We’re going to see a tremendous increase in use of the airport.”

Six airlines bid for the spot at Plattsburgh International, a number that Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), head of the county airport subcommittee, called remarkable.

“Ladies and gentleman, we’re going to have SkyWest,” Hall said with bravado at the legislature’s Jan. 10 regular session.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), one of three federal lawmakers that airport officials credit with helping to sustain the DOT’s Essential Air Service program, praised the news.

“This is tremendous news for the growing Plattsburgh area and a great example of local officials partnering with the federal government to develop our region,” said Stefanik in a statement. “The Essential Air Service is a critical program for rural areas like ours and I’ve been proud to advocate on its behalf in Congress. With Plattsburgh Airport expanding service to Dulles, our region will be connected to more commercial opportunities and tourism in our area will be expanded.”

YEARS IN THE MAKING

A lawmaker since 2007, Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) said that the commitment from SkyWest to serve Plattsburgh International signals the culmination of a 10-15 year push from the county’s airport subcommittee.