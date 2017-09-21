Plattsburgh International Airport Secures  $900K in grant funds

× The Plattsburgh International Airport will receive $898,329 for building renovations from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a news release from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Plattsburgh International Airport this week was awarded a $898,329 federal grant for building renovations.

The nearly $900,000 in funding, announced Monday by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, comes through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s Airport Improvement Program.

This most recent award will go toward renovation of a 12,600 square-foot firehouse on the airport campus as part of a larger five year capital plan.

“It’s important for us to have a fire station because they provide a valuable service from a safety standpoint,” said Airport Manager Christopher Kreig.

The grant will require a 5 percent match from both the state and Clinton County.

“We expect this project will start, tentatively, later this fall,” Kreig said. “And it will be a six month project.”

“Investing in our airport infrastructure enables safer, more efficient service for businesses and travelers,” said Gillibrand in a statement. “These funds are a major investment that will provide several airports across Upstate New York with the resources to renovate and upgrade their facilities.”

The Plattsburgh International Airport was one of three upstate New York airports — including the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, Warren County and the Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca Falls, Seneca County — to be awarded funding through the FAA’s program.

“I am very pleased to announce that more than $1.7 million will go to modernize airports and to support New York State’s infrastructure,” said Schumer in a statement. “Enabling these critical projects paves the way for local economies and communities in Upstate New York.

“Making sure our airports are clear for takeoff is essential for the safety of air travelers and the smooth functioning of the local economy.”

NORTH COUNTRY DEVELOPMENT

This most recent federal grant joins a number of similar announcements in the past few years.

Earlier this summer, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) announced a $3.4 million federal grant — which required $190,000 state and county contributions — for the Plattsburgh International Airport through the FAA. Those funds will refurbish 2,700 feet of runway at the facility.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January announced $38 million in funding for improvements.

Combined with Clinton County and the Development Corporation’s contributions, that funding has ballooned to $42 million, according to Kreig.

All of the state-funded projects, including a customs facility, a new air cargo and distribution center, food concession build-outs and more, have a deadline of Oct. 31, 2018.