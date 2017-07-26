Plattsburgh International Airport to repave runway

× Expand File photo A $3.4 million federal grant will allow the Plattsburgh International Airport to repave a runway, part of numerous ongoing efforts to upgrade the facility.

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh International Airport is the recipient of a $3,427,830 federal grant that will allow the facility to refurbish 2,700 feet of runway.

Airport Manager Christopher Kreig said the award is part of the facility’s capital improvement program.

“We’ll crack it, compact it and then pave over it with asphalt,” Kreig said.

The runway dates back to when the facility was used as a U.S. Air Force base.

The Federal Aviation Authority will pay 90 percent of the $3.8 million project, with the state and Clinton County each paying 5 percent, or about $190,000.

“That’s not bad on a multi-million project,” Kreig said.

The improvements mark the first phase of a multi-year effort that will see a comprehensive review of all runways and taxiways at the facility, Kreig said.

‘DAILY DISCUSSIONS’

The federal funds are unrelated to the $38 million in state economic development monies the airport received in January.

Those funds will facilitate large-scale improvements designed to bolster the facility’s ambition to serve as a regional air hub.

“We’re in weekly, if not daily, discussions, with the state Department of Transportation regarding the coordination for those projects,” Kreig said.

Projects include structural renovations, food concession build-outs, and a car rental agency.

A new hotel is also planned.

“Those projects are all in various phases of design now,” Kreig said. “We’re hoping to get some of those out to bid in the next month or so.”

The airport completed a series of renovations in April, including expanded ticket and counter space.

The expansions, which tripled the size of the facility, will allow for more enplanements, Kreig said at the time.

The injection of state funds will also make possible a new air cargo receiving and distribution center designed to allow manufacturers to transport their own materials.

Economic development officials envision the center will attract new companies to the region.

And a planned general aviation customs facility will ideally expand international connectivity and allow foreign aircraft to use the North Country airport as a base of operations.

But several existing buildings must first be removed, Kreig said, and a pair of hangers renovated.