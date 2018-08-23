Plattsburgh International Airport upgrades near completion

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Local officials pose in front of the new multi-modal facility at Plattsburgh International Airport, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 31. From left to right is Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and legislators Patty Waldron (Area 6), Pete Keenan (Area 5), Mark Henry (Area 3), Simon Conroy (Area 4), Robert Hall (Area 10) and Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9).

PLATTSBURGH | On the outskirts of the Plattsburgh International Airport campus, there’s a mostly-empty building with sleek gray stone floors, a solid white front desk and modern, curved lights hanging above, still encased in protective wrapping.

Off the main lobby, doors open to freshly-tiled restrooms. Outside, white and blue columns, stone accents, the Plattsburgh International Airport logo and New York State seal decorate this new multi-modal transportation facility, where fliers will soon be able to catch a bus or a taxi just a few hundred feet from the main terminal.

All of the projects are on track to be completed by Oct. 31, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig.

Around $16 million has been expended thus far on the improvements, but funds are expected to continue being allocated to contractors through 2019.

The new facility was built as part of a $38.1 million state award through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition last year, one of a number of large-scale upgrades coming to a close this fall.

Clinton County legislators, administrators and Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman toured the grounds of the airport this week with Kreig and a representative of C&S Engineers, a company tasked with overseeing many of the ongoing projects here.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Legislators touring the airport campus. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Officials eye one of the airport's newly-restored nose docks. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Legislators Mark Henry (Area 3), Patty Waldron (Area 6), and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman enter a warehouse at the airport still under construction. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Officials walk through the aerospace campus at Plattsburgh International Airport. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Airport Manager Christopher Kreig speaks with Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown as legislators look around the airport's new international arrivals facility. Prev Next

MAKING THE ROUNDS

Officials meandered through a new 60,000 square-foot manufacturing space on Arizona Avenue, which will be leased by Vapor Stone Rail Systems, a transportation business that builds door systems and air-conditioning accessories for commuter trains.

The company’s expansion near the airport is expected to bring 52 new full-time jobs to the area, according to the governor’s office.

The building will be owned by The Development Corporation (TDC), who invested $3 million into the property, according to Deputy County Administrator Rodney Brown. TDC will lease the land from the county for $27,000 per year, and Vapor Stone Rail Systems will lease the building from TDC. The company also plans to invest nearly $2.5 million in machinery and other expenses into the building.

As a white bus filled with legislators crept past another large warehouse on Arizona Avenue, Brown pointed to a portion of the building that will be used by Volo Aviation, the airport’s new fixed-base operator.

A few moments later, officials chatted excitedly as the bus passed the new air cargo facility, another project that was part of the state Upstate Airport initiative.

Three old structures were previously demolished here to make way for two new buildings, said Brown.

“As you can see, the architectural details will remain consistent, the color,” he told legislators, referencing entryway flourishes and other aesthetic features designed to create a cohesive look between each building on the airport’s campus.

“Wow,” Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) remarked, peering out the window. “This all happened so fast.”

“Not if you’re C&S Engineers,” Brown joked.

When the airport was awarded the $38.1 million by the state last year, a state-mandated deadline of this fall was attached.

“It’s been a very hectic last year and a half with these projects, they’ve been very compressed, a lot of work had to be done very quickly,” Kreig told The Sun. “Everyone has been working together. I think once this is over more than a few people will get to let out their breath.

“The airport has been under construction since 2013. For the last five years, we’ve been under construction.”

The new restaurant operated by Tailwinds, Rendezvous, is expected to open next month, according to Kreig.

The site for a potential on-campus airport has been prepared and a search for a developer is ongoing.

The area set aside for rental car maintenance and washing on-site is “just about wrapped up,” Kreig said.

And two hangars are nearing completion, along with several other buildings being renovated, he said.

At the end of the day, Kreig hopes that the community will use this airport, the new United Express service to Washington, D.C. operated by SkyWest, and that it’ll become a hub for every North Country resident.

“This is the community’s airport,” he said. “We’re here to serve the community.”