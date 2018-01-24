Plattsburgh jeweler closes shop

× Lights Jewelry, a Plattsburgh staple since 1961, will close its doors on Jan. 31. Owner Gregory Light is pictured here. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The city will say goodbye to a staple jewelry shop, Lights Jewelers, at the end of the month.

Owner Gregory Light is retiring and closing his Plattsburgh Plaza outpost at the end of the month.

The business’ last day is Jan. 31.

Lights Jewelers opened in 1961, a different era in the City of Plattsburgh.

The closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base was decades away.

Large corporate-owned box stores were less prevalent.

And everyone knew each other, Light said.

Independent store owners were known and trusted in the community, and businesses were unwaveringly customer-oriented in return.

Light admitted that he can be picky when it comes to jewelry, sometimes on the customer’s behalf.

He wants everything to be perfect for them.

“Our clientele is very local,” he said. “They know my family.”

His father, involved in the jewelry industry since he was a teenager, opened Lights Jewelry after returning from World War 2.

Light was 8 years old at the time.

“I started working here when I was in high school. Through college. I went to SUNY Plattsburgh,” Light said.

His fondest memories are ones shared with his family over the years.

“We were always here, the five of us,” he said. “My parents, my brother and sister and I.”

AFTER ALL THESE YEARS

Light announced on Facebook earlier this month that his business would be closing.

What followed was an outpouring of support from all across the country as current and former customers shared their fond memories of the store.

“Greg, we’ll certainly miss Lights in town,” wrote Dawn Currier-Juneau, vice president of Strategic Alliances at Twinstate Technologies. “Your parents were one of our parent’s first customers back in the late ‘60s. You’ve been a part of Plattsburgh forever.”

Another Plattsburgh resident, Rachel Flemming, wrote that her engagement ring was purchased from Lights.

“My husband saved up and bought my gorgeous engagement ring from Lights Jewelers & Gemologists when we were in college,” she said. “We have been married for five years and it still sparkles!”

Mary Pearsall, a former Plattsburgh resident, recalled fond memories of not only Lights, but the heyday of “the old Plattsburgh.”